DP Ruto allies breathe fire over Mashujaa Day list, vow to storm

Differences between Deputy President William Ruto and his boss President Kenyatta are likely to widen after the DP’s allies vowed to storm uninvited the Mashujaa Day national celebrations to be held on Tuesday at Gusii Stadium.

The fete is likely to spark a political showdown between DP Ruto’s supporters and those of President Kenyatta.

And as the Ruto allies used their political rallies in Nyamira County to make their plans known for the Mashujaa Day celebrations, hundreds of President Kenyatta’s supporters poured onto the streets of Kisii town where they held a peaceful procession waving placards, dancing and singing the praises of President Kenyatta.

The relationship between the DP and his boss has lately been strained, with foreign diplomats pressuring President Kenyatta and the DP to tone down their political rhetoric.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro sensationally claimed the invited guests are close to the “dynasties” (alluding to well-heeled political families) and called on all “hustlers” (ordinary Kenyans) who are the real heroes of the nation’s independence to come out in large numbers and attend the celebrations.

No entry

“Without a card bearing your name and where you are from, you will not access the stadium. If your father was not a senior chief, minister or vice-president, there will be no entry. But we are telling you we will enter, because this our country and we are all heroes,” said Mr Nyoro. But the authorities in Kisii dismissed Mr Nyoro’s claims, saying, guests will be limited because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho on Monday said between 3,000 and 3,500 people will sit inside the stadium while 8,500 more will watch the event from giant screens that will be strategically placed around Kisii town.

The DP yesterday presided over a fundraiser for a bodaboda cooperative societies at Sironga grounds in West Mugirango constituency and another for 10 churches at Miriri in Kitutu Masaba constituency.

There he led other politicians in castigating top government officials for trying to stop his political rallies. While addressing the gathering, the DP told the crowd not to fault police officers “who were simply following orders”.

Ivory tower

“These policemen have no problem. The problem is the people who live in ivory towers who don’t understand the challenges of ordinary people,” he said. The DP was received at Sironga grounds by Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi, MPs Vincent Kimosi (West Mugirango), Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba) and Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango). He was accompanied by MPs Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) and nominated senator Millicent Omanga.

“Those in power are giving orders to the police officers to tear gas ordinary Kenyans,” said the DP. He rubbished the Building Bridges Initiative report which he said was meant to create jobs for politicians.