DP Gachagua: You'll feel benefits of Ruto economic policies in 6 months

Kenyans have little room for manoeuvre when it comes to the economy and will only start reaping the benefits of the economic and development policies put in place by the Kenya Kwanza administration in the next six months, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua said on Monday.

Mr Gachagua admitted that President William Ruto's administration was facing economic challenges due to global trends fuelled by skyrocketing oil prices.

“I want to assure Kenyans that in the next six months, they will start getting benefits of the economic and development that we put in place after assuming power one year ago,” said Mr Gachagua.

"You all know that we inherited a battered economy and a financially broke government that was reeling from debts, but I am glad to report to you that the country will emerge from those challenges due to the tough policies that we are implementing."

He was speaking at Kapkatet Stadium in Bureti Constituency, Kericho County, during the opening of a Universal Health Care (UHC) conference.

Mr Gachagua urged on Kenyans to be patient and support the government.

“We have had many challenges as a country in delivering on our promise, but the fruits of our labour will be felt then (in the next six months),” Mr Gachagua said.

Fuel prices are at an all-time high in the country with a litre of petrol selling for an average of Sh217.36, diesel Sh205.47 and kerosene Sh205.06.

This follows the move by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) to increase petrol prices by Sh5.72 per litre, diesel by Sh4.48 and kerosene by Sh2.45 last Saturday.

Prices of energy products are also a key determinant of the cost of living as they affect the retail prices of essential commodities and food.

The high cost of electricity, which is monopolised by the Kenya Power Company, has also been a headache for the Kenya Kwanza government, which came to power promising voters that it would reduce the cost of electricity.

Multi-tier taxation and rising foreign debt have made the Kenya Kwanza administration a punching bag, with the president and his deputy arguing that subsidies in the agricultural sector would boost economic growth.

"The 100,000 primary health care promoters flagged off by the President (Dr Ruto) to all the 47 counties are making a huge impact in rural areas in the government’s programme to provide Universal Health Care (UHC) to all in the society,” Mr Gachagua said in the function attended by Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha, her Labour and Social Protection colleague Florence Bore, Kericho Governor Erick Mutai and Professor Hillary Barchok (Bomet).

The DP noted that breast, cervical and prostate cancers are leading causes of death in the country, hence the need to sensitise the people on early screening and treatment.

“Cancer is one of the nine non-communicable diseases that constitute 27 percent of what afflicts Kenyans and forms 50 percent of hospital admissions thus impacting negatively on health services delivery and sinking families into poverty,” said Mr Gachagua.

Mr Gachagua said statistics showed that one in nine men were candidates for prostate cancer and there was a need to create awareness on the benefits of screening services available in hospitals.

He noted that 26 percent of Kenya's 53 million people have access to health insurance, with the majority of those insured unable to access drugs in hospitals due to poverty.

"In a bid to enhance access to quality health care for Kenyans as enshrined in the Constitution, 2010, the government has allocated Sh141.2 billion to the health sector with 18.4 billion set aside for primary health care” said Mr Gachagua.

“We are working towards attaining the 15 percent allocation of the entire budget to the health sector as per the Abuja declaration 2001.”

The government has also upgraded Kericho County Referral Hospital to a level 5 health facility and urged it to partner with research institutions, including the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), in the delivery of health services.

He urged governors to ensure that hospitals have adequate drugs.

"The incidences where patients have been directed by medics to buy drugs in some particular chemists, due to shortages in hospitals brought about by corruption, should be a thing of the past. There is a need for county governments to embrace and deploy technology to ensure there are sufficient drugs in health facilities at all times,” said Mr Gachagua.

CS Susan Nakhumicha said the government has embraced digital technology in the health sector, with health promoters in rural areas using gadgets to directly enter key patient records before they physically present themselves in hospitals.

“Digital technology will help in managing drugs in hospitals as it will show supply levels with the use of health commodity management,” Ms Nakhumicha said.

She noted that in the recent tender documents, the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) had structured the tender so that Sh2.5 billion of the supplies would be reserved for local manufacturers to create employment opportunities and grow the industry.

Kericho Governor Erick Mutai and his Bomet counterpart Hillary Barchok said the Council of Governors was committed to equipping the hospitals, stocking them with drugs and employing and deploying doctors to run the facilities.

They said the South Rift region was in dire need of a cancer research centre as the disease was a leading cause of death in the region.

Dr Mutai said an oncology clinic had been established at Kericho County Referral Hospital (similar to the one at Longisa County Referral Hospital in Bomet), which plays a key role in screening patients for cancer.