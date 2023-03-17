DP Gachagua: Ignore Raila's 'holiday', security officers in full control

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has told Kenyans to ignore calls for a "public holiday" on Monday called by Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

Mr Gachagua assured the business community and investors that security officers will be in full control to ensure there is no destruction of property by protesters.

The DP spoke on Friday evening at the Mt Kenya Fairmont Hotel, Nanyuki during The Pan African Re-Insurance Journalism Awards 2023.

The DP asked Kenyans to go about with their normal businesses and insisted that security agencies were on higher alert to counter any acts of lawlessness from the protesters.

“There is nothing new about the demonstrations being called out by some people. It is something we have witnessed over the years after every General Election. The only difference this time is that we shall not be intimidated to allow some selfish individuals to join the government through the back door,” said the DP.

Mr Odinga and Azimio leaders have announced protests in Nairobi on Monday, designating the day as a "public holiday" to allow full participation in the mass protest over the high cost of living and electoral reforms.

But Mr Gachagua, termed the protests and mass action as a passing cloud, reiterating that the government was very stable and in full control.

“These people have been selling fear to elected governments after losing elections. Previous regimes have bowed to pressure fearing destabilisation of the economy but the Kenya Kwanza Government will not bow to such pressures,” said the DP.

Unpatriotic

He termed it as unpatriotic for any leader to try and create fear for an economy that was striving to stabilise the economy by inciting Kenyans adding that President William Ruto’s administration is committed to bettering the lives of Kenyan by wooing investors.

“The insurance industry is critical in stabilising the economy of the country in any country. It is when buildings are insured that investors are able to put up more houses. We need to encourage investors by creating a conducive environment for business,” said Mr Gachagua.

Earlier, chaos and teargas briefly marred Mr Odinga’s visit to Kiambu County, one of the vote-rich counties in Kenya, ahead of his much-publicised mass action on Monday that seeks to pressure the Kenya Kwanza government to bring down the cost of living.

Mr Odinga kicked off his rallies in Ruaka before his motorcade snaked its way through Kiambu town, Kirigiti, Ruiru and later Githurai 45 estate.