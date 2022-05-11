DP fights removal from office case

Deputy President William Ruto wants a court to dismiss a petition that is seeking his removal from office for absconding official duties.

Dr Ruto says the petition filed by Mr Michael Kirungia is an abuse of the court process.

In a preliminary objection to the suit, the DP says the court has no authority to deal with the issues raised by the petitioner since the removal from Office of the Deputy President is a constitutional process.

“This court lacks jurisdiction to hear and determine the instant suit as the same seeks orders for removal of the Deputy President from office in a manner that contravenes Articles 150 as read with Articles 144 and 145 of the Constitution,” says Dr Ruto.

Through lawyer Elias Mutuma, the DP says “the suit is incompetent and incurably defective both in form and in substance and is therefore untenable”.

“The suit fails the test of justiciability and ripeness as Mr Kirungia is inviting the court to embark in an academic exercise which is a waste of precious and scarce judicial time. The suit herein is hopelessly and haplessly bad and fatally deficient in both form and substance,” says Mr Mutuma in the objection.

He adds that the case does not raise any triable issues for determination in that it has not disclosed any specific acts that Dr Ruto has done in breach of the law to warrant judicial intervention.

In the suit, Mr Kirungia, besides seeking Dr Ruto’s ouster, also wants court to restrain the DP from using his Karen office and his official residence as venues for political meetings.

“(The) DP is illegally using public funds in conducting his own assignments of meeting UDA members and conducting the 2022 presidential election campaign instead of doing the functions of the office of the DP assigned to him by the President,” says the petitioner.

He also wants the court to declare that Dr Ruto has committed a crime under the Oaths and Statutory Declaration Act for allegedly absconding his duties as deputy president of the republic.

He says the DP has been doing "self-assigned" duties and different functions other than the ones that involve the oath he took before taking over office.

"Being the principal assistant of the President of the Republic of Kenya, he has failed to do the function of the Deputy President as the principal assistant of the President,” Mr Kirungia says in court papers.

In his view, the DP has violated Article 147 (1)(2) of the Constitution by failing to discharge his roles as Deputy President and as the principal assistant to the President. In addition, the DP has violated Article 148(5) under the National Oaths and Affirmations Third Schedule, he says.

He wants Dr Ruto barred from using public funds and resources to campaign for the presidency.

The petitioner further accuses the DP of gross misconduct, claiming he was attacking the government that he is serving.

“The Deputy President William Ruto has failed to perform the functions conferred to him by the Constitution,” Mr Kirungia claims.

The court is expected to rule on Dr Ruto’s objection.