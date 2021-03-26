DP chooses flag bearer for Garissa by-election after cutting ties with Jubilee

Democratic Party officials

Democratic Party Secretary-General Jacob Haji, National Chairman Esau Kioni and Leader Joseph Munyao address journalists at United Kenya Club in Nairobi on January 8, 2019.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • DP’s Secretary-General Jacob Haji says the outfit’s flagbearer is Mr Shaffi Aden Ibrahim, who will face Jubilee’s Abdikadir Abdul Haji and Suleiman Gedi of Thirdway Alliance.

The Democratic Party (DP), which was founded by retired President Mwai Kibaki 30 years ago, has cleared its candidate for the upcoming Garissa Senate by-election after cutting ties with the ruling Jubilee Party.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Uhuru locks down 5 counties

  2. Covid update: 2,008 new cases reported

  3. Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases near 4.16 million

  4. Egypt train crash kills 32

  5. Covid-19 in Kenya: Uhuru's full speech

    President Uhuru Kenyatta

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.