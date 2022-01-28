Senator Kang'ata Irungu

DP allies plot court action against new parties law

By  Onyango K'Onyango

What you need to know:

  • Dr Ruto-allied lawmakers opposed the Bill while supporters of Mr Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga backed it.
  • The DP's brigades say they are ready to work with civic-minded activists to challenge the constitutionality of the law.

Deputy President William Ruto’s allies say they will work with activists to challenge the political parties law, even as some described it as a blessing in disguise.

