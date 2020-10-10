DP allies’ Kwale meeting stopped 

Police stopped a meeting organised by allies of Deputy President William Ruto that was to take place in Ukunda yesterday.

The meeting was intended to drum up support for Mr Feisal Bader, an independent candidate in the December 15 Msambweni by-election.

Sources privy to the meeting said the other hopefuls would have been asked to withdraw from the race and support Mr Bader, a nephew of former MP Suleiman Dori, against Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Omar Boga.

The meeting was to be attended by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa and former senators Boni Khalwale (Kakamega), Johnson Muthama (Machakos) and Hassan Omar (Mombasa).

“The Msambweni by-election is on. Today...Muthama, Omar Hassan, Kimani Ichungwa and I are headed there,” Dr Khalwale tweeted from Wilson airport, standing next to a helicopter.

Dr Ruto’s allies were to meet at Diani Reef Hotel and address the Ukunda rally later.

Msambweni parliamentary seat fell vacant following the sudden death of Mr Dori in early March.

Msambweni police chief Nehemiah Bitok stormed Ukunda showground with his juniors and dispersed the crowd that was gathering.

The police boss did not, however, give reasons for stopping the meeting.

“Go home. You will be notified by your leaders the reasons for the meeting not taking place,” he said.

Police had earlier mounted checkpoints on beach road and cordoned off Diani Reef Hotel.

The National Security Advisory Council issued a directive on Wednesday requiring conveners to notify authorities three days to the meeting.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, who read the statement, said the decision to regulate public meetings came following a spate of violence in several parts of the country.

Mr Bader later posted on Facebook that police officers are being used by ODM to fight him and his supporters, blaming the March 9, 2018 handshake between ODM leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mr Bader said police refused to allow the meeting to go on because organisers had not given the three-day notice.

“We cannot fight police for we do not have tear gas or guns and machines. Our votes are our weapons,” he said.

“We have the vigour and determination to fight for what is rightfully ours at the ballot. We shall not relent. We shall march forward with valour and rigorous enthusiasm focused to win.”

Among the aspirants expected to throw their weight behind Mr Bader was Mr Bashiri Kilalo who defected from Amani National Congress to Kadu-Asili, a party associated with Dr Ruto.

The other independent hopeful believed to be willing to back Mr Bader is Mr Peter Nzuki.

