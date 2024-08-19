Don’t you dare. Raila camp warns Kalonzo over Azimio leadership 

Raila Odinga's ODM party has stirred the hornets nest in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition, with a stern warning against any attempt to topple the opposition chief from its leadership.

The party has also cautioned those plotting the ‘coup’ that they should be prepared for the consequences.

This follows recent reports that retired president Uhuru Kenyatta, the Azimio Council Chairman and Jubilee party leader, is planning to convene a meeting of the coalition’s affiliate parties to iron out underling issues after Mr Odinga’s key allies within ODM were picked by President William Ruto for cabinet positions.

They include former ODM deputy party leaders Ali Hassan Joho and Wycliffe Oparanya, former ODM national chairman John Mbadi, former Secretary for Political Affairs Opiyo Wandayi and former member of the party's National Elections Coordinating Committee Ms Beatrice Askul.

Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s allies have since called for a re-organisation of the coalition’s leadership to have him replace Mr Odinga as the Azimio coalition leader.

Mr Odinga is currently seeking to be elected the chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC).

Last week, Mr Musyoka revealed that Mr Kenyatta would convene a meeting with the coalition’s member parties, in the wake of growing disquiet in the opposition coalition.

“We expect retired President Uhuru Kenyatta who doubles as the Azimio la Umoja chairperson to convene a meeting so we can openly discuss the issues rocking the coalition,” Mr Musyoka said.

But on Monday, Mr Odinga’s ODM insisted that it was not aware of such a meeting, and dismissed its organisers.

Speaking to the media at Chungwa House, ODM co-deputy party leader Godfrey Osotsi, National Chairperson Gladys Wanga and Secretary for Political Affairs Rozah Buyu, among other officials, said the party would not agree to engage with anyone acting in bad faith and with ulterior motives.

“We are not privy to any meeting and our party leader Raila Amolo Odinga is the Azimio coalition leader. Any meeting will have to involve ODM to make any sense,” Ms Wanga said.

Mr Osotsi accused their coalition partners of missing the point by attempting to convene a meeting without the involvement of the coalition’s Secretary General who is Suna East MP Junet Mohamed.

“Convening coalition meeting is the responsibility of Secretary General and Junet has not convened any such meeting. If they proceed to hold any such meeting it will just be a gathering to take tea or a kangaroo meeting and not Azimio meeting,” Mr Osotsi charged, warning of serious consequences should there be attempts to kick out Mr Odinga and ODM from the coalition.

Nation.Africa has established that ODM has also hatched a plot to fight back against attempts to “blackmail us in the coalition,” by moving ahead to kick out their Azimio affiliate members holding key positions in parliament.

Mr Osotsi hinted at this plan, saying any attempt to push ODM out of Azimio would be detrimental to those behind the move.

“ODM remains a single major party in the opposition based on the numbers we have in the National Assembly and Senate. I advise them to read the Standing Orders of both Houses and they will discover that maybe only Wiper is a parliamentary party,” Mr Osotsi said.

Currently, ODM holds the National Assembly Minority Leader post under Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, Minority Whip under Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo, while the position of Deputy Minority Leader is held by Kathiani MP Robert Mbui (Wiper), with Jubilee holding Deputy Minority Whip under Embakasi West MP Mark Mwenje.

In the Senate, Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo (ODM) is the Senate Minority Leader deputised by Enoch Wambua (Wiper). Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina (ODM) is the Senate Minority Whip and deputised by Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna (ODM).

There are also a number of committees held by Azimio affiliate members’ courtesy of the coalition.

The major parties in the Azimio coalition are ODM, Wiper, Jubilee, DAP-K led by former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi’s Kanu and Martha Karua’s Narc Kenya.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka (left), ODM leader Raila Odinga (centre) and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua during a media briefing at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation Center in Nairobi on May 1, 2023.



Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Ms Karua’s party has however, started the process of exiting the coalition after it wrote to the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu terming it's continued stay in the coalition as untenable.

Mr Musyoka, Mr Wamalwa and Mr Kioni, who have been vocal on the need to reorganise the coalition following Mr Odinga’s donation of his ODM troops to president Ruto’s cabinet, on Monday steered clear the matter when reached by Nation.Africa.

The trio did not respond to our queries on whether and when the Azimio coalition meeting to be convened by Mr Kenyatta would take place.

Earlier, Mr Kioni had told Nation.Africa that they cannot allow Mr Odinga to carry the Azimio coalition into government.

He also alleged that Mr Odinga had told them of his intention to resign as the leader of Azimio so as to focus on his AUC bid.

"Raila has said he is going to the African Union, he cannot go with the opposition. He has also taken his people to government, but he cannot take the opposition to government," said Mr Kioni.

"If you are in government, you cannot continue being in the opposition. He (Raila) can't be the leader of the opposition and at the same time a leader in government. It is only fair that he allows us to reorganise the coalition. Donating his people to Ruto is only meant to help Ruto remain in power,” said Mr Kioni.