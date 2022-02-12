Don’t turn Azimio rallies into ODM campaigns, Nyanza politicians told

Former Rarieda Member of Parliament Nicholas Gumbo has accused some Nyanza politicians of turning Azimio la Umoja rallies to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) campaigns.

Mr Gumbo, who has ruled out rejoining ODM to contest for Siaya gubernatorial seat, cautioned against castigating members of over 10 parties which have expressed their commitment to back Mr Raila Odinga's fifth bid for presidency.

While accusing the politicians of being selfish and only interested in securing their seats, the former lawmaker warned that the move could work against Mr Odinga's bid to unite Kenyans under the Azimio la Umoja clarion call.

"Other than the Luo nation who have overwhelmingly supported Mr Odinga's ambitions over the years, Kenyans from across the political divide have united to ensure that Mr Odinga becomes the president when they go to the polls on August 9," he said.

Party affiliation

Mr Gumbo, who declared his interest in the Siaya gubernatorial seat during the 10th anniversary memorial of his mother Dorcas Gumbo at his home in West Asembo, on Saturday called on Nyanza residents not to be swayed by party affiliation.

"It is unfortunate that there are people who still don't understand that Mr Odinga is greater than ODM, he needs the support of other parties for him to realise his dream.

"They should instead tell us what they have done to improve the lives of the people and what they intend to do when they get into office," he said.

He pointed out that the smear campaign against non-ODM members is being propagated by the party's director of elections and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and his competitor and Siaya Senator James Orengo.

"Mr Orengo should not cling to ODM, but he should let us compete based on what we can offer to solve the myriad of challenges facing the people of Siaya who have nothing to show since the advent of devolution in 2013," he said.

Enough powers

Just like in 2007 when former President Mwai Kibaki had less than 50 legislators elected on Party of National Unity tickets, said Mr Gumbo, he managed to easily govern the country.

"The law provides the presidency with enough powers and cannot be sabotaged. It is unfair to force people to vote for unpopular candidates if ODM cannot guarantee a free, fair and credible nomination exercise," he said.

Mr Orengo recently cautioned that the invasion of Mr Odinga's political bedrock could jeopardise his presidential bid as he prepares to garner the numbers at the Senate, National Assembly and county assemblies.