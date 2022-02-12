Don’t turn Azimio rallies into ODM campaigns, Nyanza politicians told

Former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo

Former Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo speaking during the 10th memorial anniversary of his mother Dorcas Tabitha Chek Gumbo at his home in West Asembo on February 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Victor Raballa | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Raballa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Former Rarieda Member of Parliament Nicholas Gumbo has accused some Nyanza politicians of turning Azimio la Umoja rallies to Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) campaigns.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.