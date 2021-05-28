Don’t postpone 2022 election over BBI stalemate, Catholic bishops say

Members of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB), led by Archbishop Martin Kivuva, address journalists at the Subukia Shrine in Nakuru County on November 12, 2020.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The religious leaders said that since the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) was declared illegal by the High Court, it is impossible to hold a referendum in August.

The Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) has recommended that the 2022 General Election be held under the current Constitution.

