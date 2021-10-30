Do not elect thieves, it will mess my legacy, says president Kenyatta

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta during a brief stopover in Ruiru town on October 30, 2021. 

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Simon Ciuri

Nation Media Group

President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned Kenyans against electing thieves who will plunder the country and water down all the gains his administration and that of his predecessor Mwai Kibaki have made.

