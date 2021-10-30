Do not elect thieves, it will mess my legacy, says president Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned Kenyans against electing thieves who will plunder the country and water down all the gains his administration and that of his predecessor Mwai Kibaki have made.

Mr Kenyatta told Ruiru residents in Kiambu county that they should scrutinise the leaders who want elective positions and only vote in those whose agenda is peace and uniting the country.

“I urge you, don’t be incited. Choose leaders who will ensure this country remains peaceful and united and those who will carry on with the work we already started and not take us back to where we came from,” said President Kenyatta in Kikuyu language.

“Please don’t allow Mwai Kibaki’s 10 years and my 10 years to be destroyed by electing thugs and thieves,” President Kenyatta added. The president has fallen out with his Deputy William Ruto and has been campaigning against his presidency.

The Head State was addressing the public at Kiambu County after presiding over the passing-out-parade of Prisons Cadet Officers at the Prisons Staff Training College (PSTC) in Ruiru.

The President reiterated that at the moment his focus is peace and unity.

“Time to play politics will come. But for now, what is more important is for the country to remain peaceful. We should never witness violence in this country because of politics. What we want is to continue with the development agenda so that we can establish industries for our youth to get employment,” he said.

“I will be together with you. I know just like myself, you too don’t want violence. Once I retire this is where I will come back(Kiambu). When I retire, I will not be busy, I can join you, buy chicken or even have a soda as we talk…,” he told the jubilant crowd.