Disquiet as ODM seeks to use delegates system

Anxiety has gripped aspirants seeking to use the ODM ticket in the forthcoming General Election following a suggestion that delegates will have a final say in nominating candidates ahead of the 2022 polls.

The recent declaration by ODM deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya that they might resort to hand-picking of candidates has elicited debate as leaders in Nyanza cautioned that it could result in voter apathy and cause a major fallout in his strongholds.

In Kisumu, Senator Fred Outa said it would be against the democratic principles of the party.

“The party has no option but to carry out its nominations in a free, fair and transparent manner in order to have accountable leaders who will be answerable to them,” said Mr Outa.

The senator, who worked alongside Governor Anyang' Nyong'o ahead of the 2017 General Election, said he is ready to face him in 2022.

“The situation where a few people make decisions on behalf of Kisumu residents can be disastrous for Mr Odinga who has the best chance of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta when his term expires next year.

Mass voter registration

Mr Outa termed it unfortunate that some leaders are bragging that they have already been handed party tickets.

“The pronouncements have already caused disinterest in the ongoing mass voter registration as people feel that their votes will not count. We don't want to have a situation where Mr Odinga will have no soldiers, both at the Senate, National Assembly and the county assemblies,” he said.

Kisumu County ODM chair Ayiecho Olweny, however, pointed out that the party rules allow them to nominate their candidates through direct nominations, consensus and election through delegates.

Political giants like Woman rep Gladys Wanga, ODM National chairman John Mbadi and Former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero are among those who will battle it out for the Homa Bay governor party ticket for instance.

In the county, party officials have also hinted that they will also look at how active politicians are in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

In Kisii, Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati said though the proposal is good, the format is likely to cause chaos and at the end make the party lose strong candidates and popularity.

Mr Arati who is eyeing the Kisii Governorship seat said the party could be headed for a very chaotic period as there are some leaders who will seek to negatively influence the delegates to vote in their favour.