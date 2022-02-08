Breaking News: Government workers eying political seats to resign by tomorrow

Devolution CS Charles Keter resigns

Charles Keter

Devolution CS Charles Keter. He has formally resigned ahead of the August election. He is eyeing the Kericho governor seat.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (3)

By  Samwel Owino

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter has today resigned to concentrate on his quest to be the next Kericho governor.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.