Devolution CS Charles Keter resigns

Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter has today resigned to concentrate on his quest to be the next Kericho governor.

Addressing the press at his office today morning, Mr Keter said, in line with the circular issued by Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua, he has left office to formally concentrate on politics.

Mr Keter thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for according him the opportunity to serve in his cabinet since 2015

"I want to thank my teams at both the ministry of Energy for the great milestones and the ministry of Devolution for the good work and support they have extended to me," Mr Keter said.

He said he will vie using the United Democratic Alliance.

The CS first hinted at his bid during a UDA rally in Kericho last month when he promised residents he would be back to deliberate with them on his political future.

Keter also became the first CS in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet to endorse Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid.