Deputy President Debates Fact-Checks: Karua's citation of social economic rights

Four candidates for the position of Deputy President met in a face-to-face debate on July 19, 2022.

The Kenya Editors Guild Fact-Checking desk looked into whether their claims were inaccurate. Here are the fact-checks:

Claim: “ …our constitution dictates that we adopt a social economic market economy, where social justice is at the forefront. That is why article 57 ... article 46 not 47 talks of social economic rights…” - Martha Karua

Article 46 of the Kenyan constitution states:

“to defend, promote, develop and pursue consumer rights as guided by Article 46 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, the Consumer Protection Act, 2012 and the Competition Act, Cap 504 and make it possible for the consumers to get value for money.”

Social economic rights

Bill of Rights in the Kenyan constitution provides for enjoyment of economic and social rights under Article 43 on six sectors which include health, adequate food and of acceptable quality, housing, clean and safe water, social security and education.