Decision 2022: Kiems kit fails to identify Rigathi Gachagua

Kenya Kwanza Alliance presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua finally voted at 7.39 am after he several attempts to be identified biometrically to cast his vote.

Mr Gachagua was forced to spend several minutes, as officials made a number of attempts through the Kenya Integrated Elections Management (KIEMs) kit to identify him using his finger prints.

The delay by Mr Gachagua to vote had caused anxiety among his supporters. The candidate was forced to rub his fingers with a handkerchief before he was finally identified and allowed to vote. The kit had also failed to identify Gachagua's physically challenged aunt Gladys Karaba

However, while addressing the media after voting Mr Gachagua said that despite the technical hitch he believes the exercise will be free, fair and transparent.

In the Kiems kit, voters’ biometrics in their 10 fingers are taken.

One positively identified finger is considered a positive identification.

If none of the 10 fingers are identified, the IEBC clerks then resort to an alpha-numeric search.

An alpha-numeric search identification is where a voter’s passport or identity card is scanned, and when a positive finding pops up, are asked to place their finger on the kit for their biometrics to be recorded.

A document search is one where the numbers in the documents used to register are keyed in, and once found in the roll, a voter is asked to place their finger on the kits for recording of biometrics.

An upbeat Mr Gachagua who arrived at Sagana Primary School polling station in Mathira constituency at 7 am to cast his vote was happy with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission process.

The Mathira MP was accompanied by his wife Dorcas Rigathi and his elderly physically challenged aunt who was assisted to vote and donned a cap and black jacket with yellow sleeves gave the electoral process a clean bill of health.

Mr Gachagua urged Kenyans to turn up in large numbers and vote.

He was elated by ‘high’ turn out in Mt Kenya region saying many locals who turned out in large numbers in 2017 to vote had been disillusioned by high cost of living.

“I am excited by the high turn out. By 3 am many people had queued to elect leaders of their choice,” Mr Gachagua said.

He said the voting process showed it was difficult to rig by ‘introducing dead voters or stuffing of ballot papers.”

“I am confident the will of the people will prevail,” Mr Gachagua said.

Saying Kenyans should come out and decide their destiny, Mr Gachagua said the polls were peaceful.

He appealed to Kenyans to continue keeping peace and respect one another.