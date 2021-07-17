Dear Mr President, your technocrats know nothing about politics; kick them out

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi when he hosted officials of World Leaders of Today (WLT), a Nairobi-based youth international NGO with a presence in 20 countries globally.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  ADAN KEYNAN

Jubilee Party coalition

What you need to know:

  • It’s mandatory that we as a party take stock of our performance, re-evaluate our strategies, and prepare better for future contests. 
  • This is the time to dissolve this government, and have the President vet afresh not just his advisers, but the technocrats he has entrusted with the task of delivering on his legacy projects.

Former United States President Franklin Roosevelt once said that no political party has exclusive patent rights to prosperity. I find no better comparison to draw from these words of Roosevelt — an astute Democrat who served as the 32nd President of the United States — than this reflective moment that my Jubilee Party finds itself engrossed in, eight years since its inception. 

