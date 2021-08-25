Kalonzo chides Ruto after DCI clears him over Yatta land ownership

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka addressing the media on August 25, 2021 after the DCI exonerated him from any wrongdoing over a piece of land in Yatta.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Daniel Ogetta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Hours after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) cleared former vice president Kalonzo Musyoka of accusations of illegally acquiring a piece of land in Yatta, the Wiper party leader launched a scathing attack on Deputy President William Ruto, who had made the allegations.

