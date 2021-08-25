Kalonzo chides Ruto after DCI clears him over Yatta land ownership

Hours after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) cleared former vice president Kalonzo Musyoka of accusations of illegally acquiring a piece of land in Yatta, the Wiper party leader launched a scathing attack on Deputy President William Ruto, who had made the allegations.

On January 22, 2021, Mr Musyoka presented himself before the investigations urgency in response to the allegations. At the time, he said, he provided all relevant documents required to “thoroughly” investigate the matter.

Speaking Wednesday after leaving DCI headquarters along Kiambu Road, Mr Musyoka said the detectives cleared him of the said allegations, adding that it was the “only way to defeat the lies” peddled by certain politicians “who seek to create an artificial reality” for Kenyans.

“The truth illuminated itself, and the lies have been exposed. The DCI has found zero evidence of wrongdoing on my part,” said the Wiper leader.

Kalonzo speaks after DCI clears him over Yatta land ownership

In January, the DP and Mr Musyoka engaged in a war of words when the Wiper lader faulted the ‘Kazi ni Kazi’ slogan adopted by the United Democratic Movement (UDA), the political party Dr Ruto has said he will use in his quest for president in the 2022 General Elections.

Mr Musyoka said the slogan should be ‘Kazi ni Kazi bila Wizi’, a statement that prompted DP Ruto to hit back, accusing the former VP of having grabbed government land in Yatta.

Legitimate owner

In a letter, the DCI said it launched an inquiry upon complaints by Pastev Holdings Limited on land referenced 22287 and 22290, and upon comprehensive investigations, it concluded that the complainant legally owns the parcels of land in questions.

“The subject property is privately owned by Pasteve Holdings Limited after buying it from a company known as Betraco Limited,” the statement read.

“The National Youth Service, alleged to be the legitimate owners of the subject property, categorically stated that they have no bona fide proprietor ownership interest of the same at all.”

These findings exonerated Mr Musyoka of the claims by DP Ruto, with the Wiper leader saying that this had cemented his belief in principles and values in life “that you do not need to steal to become relevant in society”.

Call to voters

With the clemency, Mr Musyoka launched an all-out war with the deputy president, whom he said he believes “is riding on lies to woo the electorate”.

While urging Kenyans to compel leaders seeking political seats to be truthful about their wealth and the public service track records, Mr Musyoka cautioned the electorate against falling prey to deceit.

“I therefore insist that lifestyle audits must be made compulsory before one is cleared to contest for public office in the upcoming general elections,” Mr Musyoka said.

He accused the DP of hoodwinking Kenyans to gain political mileage.

Mr Musyoka asked the youth to vote wisely and overwhelmingly for change in the 2022 elections.