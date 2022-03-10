DAP-Kenya Raids ODM in Western Kenya

The Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K), led by Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, is seeking to counter the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party in the Western region after it received ODM leaders who had defected.

DAP-K received Kakamega ODM chairman and Deputy Governor Philip Kutima, Bungoma Deputy Governor Ngome Kibanani and nominated Senator Naomi Shiyonga.

Prof Kutima, who has served in his current role for the last nine years, was endorsed last year by retiring Governor Wycliffe Oparanya as next county boss. He was expected to battle it out with Fernandez Barasa and Justus Kizito for the ODM ticket.

Speaking at the event at the party headquarters, party leader Wafula Wamunyinyi assured aspirants that nominations will be fair.

“We welcome all the new members and assure them that our nomination process will be fair and credible. The party will use consensus among the different contenders and direct nomination for the candidates where there are no opponents.”

Prof Kutima’s joining DAP-K means he will battle it out for the party ticket with Lugari MP Ayub Savula, who is also the deputy party leader.

In a thinly-veiled attack on Mr Savula, Mr Wamunyinyi cautioned party members who were preventing others from joining the party.

“I have heard one of us say that they are the founders of the party and they will be given a direct ticket. If we welcomed you into the party, do not stop others from joining the party,” he said.

Mr Kibanani had planned to unseat Ford-Kenya party leader Moses Wetang’ula as Bungoma senator. But his plans were scuttled after the party joined Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance to create Kenya Kwanza.

Mr Wamalwa also welcomed the new members while hitting out at DP Ruto’s visit to the US and UK.

“The Deputy President cannot go abroad and accuse the government of underperformance. He left the government in the second term to campaign and I can assure Kenyans the government achieved a lot when he abdicated his duty. He should do the honorable thing and resign,” Mr Wamalwa said.

The party also received backing from Kenya National Private Security Workers Union secretary-general Isaac Andabwa, who wants to contest the Lugari MP’s seat.

Although DAP-K supports ODM leader Raila Odinga for President, its leaders are sceptical of conducting joint nominations under the Azimio la Umoja movement.