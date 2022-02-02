DAP-K rules out joint nominations with other Azimio parties

The Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K) won’t participate in joint nominations with Azimio la Umoja partners ahead of the August 9 General Election.

Party leader Wafula Wamunyinyi said yesterday that the party would field candidates in all elective positions, except the presidency.

“When we created this party last year, we said we would field candidates in all positions and we stand by that. I want to assure our aspirants not to follow directions from anyone, except party leaders,” he said.

Deputy party leader Ayub Savula said the DAP-K would be keen on the terms of engagement with other parties.

“In the Azimio coalition agreement, we will make sure our coalition partners have not shortchanged us. We have a team that will be at the Azimio secretariat to do a thorough job on the terms of agreement,” he said.

They were speaking at DAP-K offices in Nairobi while receiving Butere MP Hon Tindi Mwale, who defected from Amani National Congress.

Under the new law, coalition parties can carry out joint nominations and support a single presidential candidate.

ODM leader Raila Odinga has already announced that Azimio would only field a single candidate in each of the positions, causing uncertainty among different parties under the movement.

In Kakamega, there are at least three aspirants from ODM in the gubernatorial race. They are Deputy Governor Philip Kutima, Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito and Kenya Electricity Transmission Company managing director Fernandes Barasa. Mr Savula will be vying on a DAP-K ticket.

The chairman of Mr Odinga’s campaign secretariat, Mr Ndiritu Muriithi, told the Nation that they were yet to decide on how nominations would be carried out under the Azimio coalition.

“The nominations are still far away and we are now focused on formally creating the coalition. Those who are worried about nominations should wait for the formal process to come to an end. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission timeline for nominations is still far. We will sit down and draft the terms of engagement for coalition partners,” Mr Muriithi said.