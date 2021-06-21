Damaris Too: Why I left Kanu, formed Chama ya Mapatano Kenya

Chama Ya Mapatano Kenya leader Damaris Cherono Too

Damaris Cherono Too, leader of Chama Ya Mapatano Kenya, speaks during the launch of the party's recruitment driver at Hotel Sirikwa in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County, on June 21, 2021, fanked by Interim Secretary-General Oscar Koech.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Stanley Kimuge

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Ms Damaris Too noted that CYMK is not affiliated with any political party but is open to working with like-minded outfits.

Damaris Too, leader of Chama Ya Mapatano Kenya (CYMK), says Kanu chairman Gideon Moi gave her his blessings when she decided to quit the independence party and form her own.

