Daily Politics: Kalonzo's 'Raila Tosha Tena', Uhuru's last Madaraka and IEBC register controversy

Nation Media Group Editors Roselyne Obala, Oliver Mathenge, and Guchu Ndung’u take a look at the day’s politics.

In this episode, they analyse Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka's return to Azimio-One Kenya Alliance, the controversy arising from the IEBC voter register and give quick views on President Uhuru Kenyatta's last Madaraka Day speech.

Useful reads for this episode: 

  1. Inside the deal that saw Kalonzo rejoin Azimio coalition
  2. President Uhuru Kenyatta's full Madaraka Day speech
  3. Uhuru snubs DP Ruto again in Madaraka Day protocol change
  4. Campaign Tracker: What you need to know so far
  5. IEBC owns up to illegal transfer of voters ahead of August polls
  6. Address all lingering issues ahead of polls, CJ Martha Koome tells IEBC

Daily Politics is a podcast on the the ins and outs of Kenyan politics.

