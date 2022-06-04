Daily Politics: Kalonzo's 'Raila Tosha Tena', Uhuru's last Madaraka and IEBC register controversy

Nation Media Group Editors Roselyne Obala, Oliver Mathenge, and Guchu Ndung’u take a look at the day’s politics.

In this episode, they analyse Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka's return to Azimio-One Kenya Alliance, the controversy arising from the IEBC voter register and give quick views on President Uhuru Kenyatta's last Madaraka Day speech.

Daily Politics is a podcast on the the ins and outs of Kenyan politics. To get more of NMG's political coverage, follow the Kenya Elections page here and subscribe to the Political Cycle & Elections newsletters here.