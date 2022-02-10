CS Ukur Yatani bows out of Marsabit governor’s race

Ukur Yatani

Ministry of National Treasury and Planning Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Ndubi Moturi

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has said he will not resign from office to seek the Marsabit governorship.

