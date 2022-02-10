CS Ukur Yatani bows out of Marsabit governor’s race

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani has said he will not resign from office to seek the Marsabit governorship.

In a statement, Mr Yatani said he will focus on his current duties as the country prepares to change administrations.

“I owe a deep sense of gratitude to HE Uhuru Kenyatta, who entrusted me with the position of National Treasury at such a critical time,” he said.

“Conscious of the critical role of the office of the Cabinet secretary for the National Treasury during a political transition like this and though aware of the urge by Marsabit residents to save them from the current predicament, I have decided not to run for office.”

He has also indicated he will focus on serving the people of Marsabit County through his current role as in the National Treasury.

“I am profoundly humbled by your deep love and confidence in my ability to positively impact lives. I shall endeavour to meet some of these expectations from my current national platform while wishing you God’s guidance as you choose leaders,” he added.

Mr Yatani has been a big critic of Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali and was expected to face him in the August 9 polls.

In July last year, Mr Yatani wrote a letter to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission boss Twalib Mbarak and the National Intelligence Service (NIS), urging them to expedite investigations into alleged corruption in the county government.

"I urge your office to quickly investigate all bank accounts held by the governor and his family members," he had said in his July 8 2021 letter to Mr Mbarak.

The Borana Council of Elders had earlier this year endorsed Governor Muhamud for a second term. The more than 100 elders from Saku, Sololo, Moyale, Marsabit, Isiolo and Tana River had lauded Mr Ali’s policies of inclusion and distribution of appointments.

Mr Yatani is associated with the Upya Party that supports the Azimio la Umoja movement.