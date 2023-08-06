CS Murkomen: Kalonzo, Ichung’wa to be held responsible should talks fail

Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has accused National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka of wasting time in the biparty talks.

The CS said the two leaders will be blamed if talks between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition fail.

According to Mr Murkomen, the whole country is watching the two leaders and yet they are 'wasting time'.

He accused them of holding the country to ransom by failing to start peace talks immediately.

"Instead of talking now, they are writing letters to each other. If the plans fail and the country falls into anarchy, they will be held responsible," he said.

He was speaking during a fundraising campaign at St Arnold Nyalienga Catholic Church.

The CS was accompanied by Governor Gladys Wanga, Suba South MP Caroli Omondi and his Ugenya counterpart David Ochieng'.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance and the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition both have five members in the team that will lead the talks.

Mr Ichung'wah and Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot lead Kenya Kwanza brigade.

Other members of the Kenya Kwanz team are Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Hassan Omar and Bungoma Woman Representative Catherine Wambilianga.

The Azimio team is led by Mr Musyoka, National Assembly Minister Opiyo Wandayi, Democratic Action Party leader Eugine Wamalwa, Nyamira Senator Okong'o Omogeni and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi.

Mr Murkomen said he did not want the country to be plunged into another wave of protests as it would affect the economy.

He also said he did not want the two teams to fail in their talks.

But if there are protests, as the ODM leader has threatened, if the talks fail by the end of August, Mr Murkomen said the leaders of both teams should be held responsible for failing to lead their members in the right direction.

He said Mr Ichung'wah and Mr Musyoka should meet immediately and discuss the issues plaguing the country.

"Both teams have said they do not want a nusu mkate (coalition government). So why are the two gentlemen wasting Kenyans' time? Both have set their agendas and should discuss them as soon as possible," said Mr Murkomen.

According to the CS, this is not the first time that political leaders are holding talks when the country is facing difficulties.

He said the planned talks should therefore not be difficult.

"I am ready to call the two teams to meet. Besides, the meeting can be held anywhere, even in a hotel," he argued.

Mr Murkomen said other issues involving laws should also be taken to Parliament as soon as possible, even as he called for peace in the country, saying all citizens should see each other as brothers and sisters.

Ms Wanga said she supported talks between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio.

She also supports anything Mr Odinga says, including holding protests.

"We welcome dialogue but let the teams go there with clean hearts. Let the teams go to talks in good faith and move the country forward," Ms Wanga said.

Mr Ochieng' accused Azimio of blackmailing the country by threatening to resume protests if the talks fail by September.

"Telling the country that there will be another wave of protests if the talks fail is seen as blackmail. This should be a time of building bridges, not creating enemies," Mr Ochieng' said.

In his speech, Mr Murkomen defended MPs who have declared their support for President William Ruto's government.

The CS said he has a mandate to work with all leaders and develop all regions, despite some not voting for President Ruto in the 2022 elections.

"All politicians have freedom of association and I am ready to work with anyone, including opposition politicians. We will develop the country equally because this is a government that does not consider voting patterns when initiating development projects," said Mr Murkomen.

Mr Omondi said he would continue to work with the government.