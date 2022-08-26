CS Matiang'i declares Monday public holiday in specific electoral areas
Interior CS Fred Matiang'i has declared Monday’, August 29,2022 a public holiday in Mombasa, Kakamega counties and six other areas where elections will be held.
The electoral areas are Mombasa and Kakamega counties, Kitui Rural, Kacheliba, Pokot South and Rongai constituencies. Others are Nyaki West Ward in Imenti North constituency and Kwa Njenga Ward (Embakasi South constituency).
In accordance with the Constitution of Kenya (Articles 101 (1), 177 (1) (a) and 180 (1) and the Public Holidays Act (Sections 2(4) and 3), Monday, August 29, 2022 has been declared a public holiday in the listed electoral areas, the Gazette Notice states.
Employers around the country are requested to release their employees who are registered voters in the listed electoral areas to enable them to vote.