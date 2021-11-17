Courts hold key in Ford Kenya leadership wrangles

The leadership wrangles in Ford Kenya are far from over after the Registrar of Political Parties revealed it has withheld processing the outcome of the party’s National Delegates Conference (NDC) until the matter is settled by the courts.

The decision comes as the rival group led by Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi and his Tongaren counterpart Eseli Simiyu vowed to challenge the declaration of Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula as the party’s presidential ticket flagbearer.

Registrar Anne Nderitu told the Nation yesterday that once the court issues its ruling, her office will abide by it.

“We shall first deal with the issue of the court order…. once a court order is given, you do not overlook the court document,” she said.

The Wetang’ula-led faction had proceeded with its NDC despite a court order stopping it.

Mr Wetang’ula, who has led the party for 10 years, was re-elected and crowned its flagbearer in next year’s presidential election.

The rebel faction said that they do not recognise the party’s latest NDC, where new officials were elected.

A faction, led by Mr Wamunyinyi and Dr Eseli, said a court order had barred both groups from holding an NDC and so the election of Mr Wetang’ula as party leader is null and void.

“There was a court order stopping the two NDC but the Wetang'ula side ignored it and proceeded with NDC hence it is illegal. Ours did not go on because we abided by the order,” Dr Eseli told the Nation.

Dr Eseli had earlier described the meeting called by the Wetang’ula faction as illegal, as he had not signed any documents related to it as the bona fide secretary-general of the party.

Before the Wetang’ula faction proceeded with its NDC, a petitioner, Chrispinus Barasa, had obtained orders stopping both groups from conducting any meeting pending the determination of the party leadership dispute.

The rebel faction has distanced itself from the newly unveiled the Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K) and their focus remains wrestling the Simba party from Mr Wetang’ula.

“We are not part of DAP-Kenya. This is information which is being peddled by people who are praying that we join DAP-Kenya so that we stop pushing for a change of leadership in Ford Kenya. Our focus is to have the NDC to change leadership,” Dr Eseli told the Nation recently.

Both Mr Wamunyinyi and Dr Eseli have accused Mr Wetang’ula of failing to propel the party to greater heights, saying the once vibrant outfit had diminished and is playing second fiddle even in its perceived strongholds.

The two have also blamed Mr Wetang’ula for disunity in the party and accused him of impropriety in last year’s Dubai gold scandal.

The Wamunyinyi faction led a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting last year that deposed the senator.

Mr Wamunyinyi, installed as chairperson at the May 31, 2020 meeting, said the party had lagged for over a decade due to poor leadership.

Kitutu Chache MP Richard Onyonka, elected on a Ford Kenya ticket, yesterday said the leadership wrangles could be sorted out outside the courts but individualism had clouded decision-making and only a court could offer a way forward.

“I don’t see any recourse coming out of all these rather than the court’s interpretation. There have been disagreements in the party, which we can resolve amicably. People need to learn from their mistakes. Sometimes we mess up, forgive each other and move on,” he said.