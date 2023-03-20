Court summons CS Murkomen over lack of public toilets on highways

A judge has summoned Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kipchumba Murkomen over government's failure to construct toilets along highways for use by travellers as ordered by court three years ago.

Justice Oguttu Mboya of the Environment and Lands Court Nairobi on Monday directed the CS to ensure compliance with the orders issued on January 16, 2020 and appear in person in court on September 20, 2023 to explain the status.

The order required the CS to constitute and chair a team that will include representatives from the Council of Governors (CoG), Kenya National Highways Authority, Kenya Rural Roads Authority and Kenya Urban Roads Authority.

The working group was supposed to formulate the policy for the provision of toilets and other sanitation facilities along highways to give effect to the right to a clean and healthy environment along the highways.

At the time the CS in charge of transport and roads was Mr James Macharia.

The orders stemmed from a public interest petition filed by lawyer Adrian Kamotho Njenga in enforcement of Article 42 of the Constitution, which "entitles every citizen the right to reasonable standards of sanitation and the right to clean and healthy environment".

He sought to end uncomfortable long road trips where travellers would be relieving themselves on government-owned toilets situated on the road side free of charge.

Justice Mboya invited Mr Murkomen in court after finding that the explanation given by Principal Secretary Engineer Joseph Mbugua, for the State department of Roads, was unsatisfactory.

In his affidavit, the PS said the CS and the Ministry had complied with the court order.

He stated that the Kenya National Highway Authority has developed the toilets and sanitation facilities that are free of charge in line with its policy (Road Assets and Road side development control policy).

The PS also explained that the CS had already constituted the working group consisting of officials from 14 agencies such as Ministry of Roads, Kenya National Highway Authority, Kenya Rural Roads Authority, Council of Governors and Kenya Urban Roads Authority.

Others were from the Northern Corridor Transit Transport Coordination Authority, Office of the Attorney-General, Ministry of Health, Kenya Investment Authority, Kenya Law Reforms Commission, National Police Service and Kenya Revenue Authority.

Also in the group were officials from Kenya Wildlife Service and Kenya Transporters Association.

"The CS with the cooperation of the agencies listed has developed draft regulations on the roadside stations dubbed "The Kenya Roads (Roadside Regulations) 2023. The draft regulations are currently in the process of adoption in accordance to the provisions of Statutory Instruments Act no.23 of 2013," said Engineer Mbugua.

"We have prepared a roadmap for completion of the policy," he added.

In the case, Mr Kamotho sued the government in 2017 seeking orders compelling county governments through CoG and KenHA to set up and operate free hygienic sanitary facilities.

He was aggrieved that where public toilets were available the government agencies had imposed charges upon users of the facilities.

Mr Njenga argued that social-economically disadvantaged citizens were being denied access to public toilets on account of inability to raise the charges levied.

He stated that it was degrading and inhuman to deny citizens basic sanitary and hygienic facilities on account of monetary deficiency or poverty.

Mr Njenga said lack of toilets was subjecting commuters to suffer immense biological and psychological torture.