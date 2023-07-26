Court orders UDA politician to pay Sh1.6 million for campaign material

From March 2015 to August 2018, Mr Samuel Mwangi Nduati, the owner of the emerging branding company Mantoz Enterprises Ltd, thought he had hit the jackpot during a political season.

He had been contracted by Nyandarua Woman Representative Faith Wairimu Gitau to supply branding materials for her campaign.

The agreement between the two parties was that upon delivery of the campaign materials, Mr Nduati would invoice Ms Gitau for payment, which he eventually did, with the invoice totalling Sh2,876,000.

Upon receipt of the invoices, according to court documents seen by the Nation.Africa, Ms Gitau, who was elected last year on a UDA ticket, only paid Sh1,385,000, leaving an outstanding balance of Sh1,491,000, which has been an ongoing court battle that recently saw Milimani Law Court Chief Magistrate Liz Gichecha issue a judgment ordering Ms Gitau to pay Mr Nduati Sh1,607,665.64 including interest.

''It is ordered and decreed that the judgment is hereby entered for the plaintiff as against the defendant in the sum of Sh1,491,000 with interest at court rates since the day of filing suit and the cost of the suit. Particulars of decree principal amount Sh1,491,000, interest on above at 12 per cent per annum from the date of filing this suit Sh116,665.64, total Sh1,607,665.64,” reads part of the ruling by Ms Gichecha.

Branding campaign

Mr Nduati had told the court that his attempts to seek an audience with the politician and recover his money had been futile as Ms Gitau no longer took his calls despite him playing a central role in her branding campaign.

“Despite several requests from our client to yourself to pay the amount owed. You have failed and or neglected to clear the amount owed. Our instructions are to demand from yourself, which we hereby do, the immediate payment of the amount Sh1,491,000 (excluding interest) to our client. We also wish to inform you that we shall be intolerant of any attempts on your part to evade or further delay the payment of this amount,” reads a demand letter sent to Ms Gitau by the plaintiff through Wanjiku Maina & Company advocates dated January 22, 2020.

In his statement of claim, Mr Nduati states that no other suit is pending and that there have been no previous court proceedings between the plaintiff and the defendant on the same subject matter.

Ms Gitau has not appealed the court's judgment ordering her to pay the plaintiff.

Faith Gitau is not new to politics. She was re-elected through the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party in last year's August General Election. In 2017, she was elected to office through the Jubilee Party after defeating Ms Wanjiku Muhia.

In 2007, she contested the Ndaragua constituency seat against Jeremiah Kioni, who would go on to defeat her.

In 2013, she had also contested for Nyandarua county woman representative on the Farmers Party ticket but lost to Ms Muhia.

In 2017, she successfully contested for the seat on a Jubilee ticket, unseating the Ms Muhia.