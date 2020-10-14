File | Nation Media Group

Roadblocks for 22 governors eyeing presidency and other seats

By  Patrick Lang'at

What you need to know:

  • Justice Weldon Korir said failure by the governors to resign six months to the 2022 elections will make them ineligible for the State House race.
  • They may also not be cleared by the electoral agency.

Kenya’s 22 second-term governors face a two-pronged hurdle if they intend to contest other elective seats in 2022, when they will be barred from defending their gubernatorial seats.

