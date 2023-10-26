Court jails Kisumu ex-employee for one year for disrupting Ruto rally

A court has sentenced a former Kisumu County employee to one-year imprisonment with an alternative fine of Sh10,000 after he was found guilty of maliciously damaging government property and disrupting President William Ruto's campaign rally in Kondele on November 10, 2021.

The convict, Wilson Aminda, who was sentenced at the Kisumu Winam Law Courts on Thursday morning, will also pay a fine of Sh3,000 after being found guilty of disrupting President Ruto's rally "in a manner likely to breach the peace.

Aminda, who was arrested in November 2021, was among the rowdy youths who disrupted the Dr Ruto's campaign rally in November by throwing stones at the crowd addressed by the then Deputy President.