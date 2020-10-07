Court directs police boss to restore security to MP Sudi

A Nakuru court on Wednesday ordered the government to restore security to Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi.

Nakuru Senior Resident Magistrate Isaac Orenge ruled that the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai went against the law in withdrawing security personnel of the lawmaker.

The magistrate said Mr Sudi is entitled to have security by virtue of him being an MP. He further said that the MP was subjected to unfair administrative action after he was condemned unheard.

“It is no doubt that the accused person continues to discharge his constitutional duties as an MP and the action by the police to withdraw his security without notice is illegal and unconstitutional.

“The IG is directed to restore his security detail without fail,” ruled Mr Orenge.

Mr Sudi, who is battling charges of hate speech and offensive conduct, moved to court on Tuesday seeking orders to compel the police to restore his security personnel.

Through his lawyer Kipkoech Ng’etich, Mr Sudi told the court that his bodyguard was recalled on September 14 after he was arraigned in Nakuru.

Mr Ng’etich argued that the action left Mr Sudi exposed after having received no notice of withdrawal from the police or the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

“Considering his regular interaction with members of public and his oversight role as MP, the action is likely to put his life in danger,” said Mr Ng’etich.

Mr Sudi’s trouble with the State began on September 7 when he made unsavoury remarks against the first family.

He surrendered to police in Langas after a two-day search by authorities.

He was later transferred to Nakuru where police successfully applied to hold him for two weeks to conclude investigation.

He appealed at the High Court and was granted Sh500,000 bail. He later plead to two counts of hate speech and another over offensive conduct.

