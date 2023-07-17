Court declines to stop anti-govt demos

Demonstrators burning tyres at Mathare, Nairobi County on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 during the demonstrations called by Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo I Nation Media Group

By  Nation Reporter

Nation Reporter

The High Court on Monday declined to stop the planned protests called by Azimio leader Raila Odinga scheduled for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Businessman- Martin Gitau through Lawyer Adrian Kamotho, had moved to court seeking to stop the mass protests.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi directed that the application and petition be filed in the next three days and responses within ten days. He set July 21 to give further directions. 

Mr Gitau argues that if the court does not intervene, he is apprehensive that organisers of the protests would proceed in their unlawful course of violent protests to the detriment of the majority of law-abiding citizens who deserve to carry on with their daily activities without disruptions.

Listed as repondents are Mr Odinga,  former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party.

More follows...


