Court clears Sonko to run for Mombasa Governor race

By  Philip Muyanga

The High Court has quashed a decision by the electoral agency and its Mombasa County returning officer disqualifying former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko from vying for the position of Governor Mombasa County.

The court also directed the County returning officer and IEBC to accept nomination papers of Mr Sonko.

The three judge bench further ruled that Mr Sonko is eligible under the constitution to vie for Governor Mombasa.

The court noted that there being a pending appeal at the Supreme Court (regarding his impeachment) the electoral agency move to rejected Sonko's papers contravenes the constitution.

