Court allows Kesses MP to file contempt case against Alai

Mishra and Alai

Kesses MP Swarup Mishra (left) who has been allowed to file contempt proceedings against blogger Robert Alai(right)  for allegedly making disparaging comments against judges over a case pending in court.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The High Court has allowed Kesses MP Swarup Mishra to file contempt proceedings against blogger Robert Alai for allegedly making disparaging comments against judges over a pending case.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Slain KBC journalist Betty Barasa buried

  2. Court allows Kesses MP to file contempt case against Alai

  3. Covid recoveries in Kenya pass 100,000 mark

  4. Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff dies in prison

  5. Denmark drops AstraZeneca vaccine for good

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.