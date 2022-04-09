Cotu boss Atwoli endorses Waita for Machakos governor's seat

Former State House chief of staff Nzioka Waita’s bid for the Machakos governor's seat received a boost after he was endorsed by Central Organization of Trade Unions (Cotu) boss Francis Atwoli.

“...Would like to have a good governor who is more of a manager than a politician and Mr Waita meets the bill...he is a scholar and a manager,” Mr Atwoli said Saturday while addressing a gathering of clerics and a section of Mr Waita’s supporters at Machakos Town.

Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

He also said Cotu would throw its weight behind Mr Waita.

Mr Waita, who is the Chama cha Uzalendo (CCU) party leader, is among those angling to succeed Machakos governor Alfred Mutua in the August 9 General Elections.

The race has attracted political heavyweights from the region including United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman Johnson Muthama, former Transport CAS Wavinya Ndeti, Mavoko MP Patrick Makau and Dr Mutua’s deputy Francis Maliti. Ms Wavinya and Mr Makau are embroiled in a tussle over who will fly the Wiper party flag in the race.

Mr Waita, seen by some as an underdog in the Machakos governor's race, has vowed to show his challengers dust. He recently pulled a fast one on Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka by poaching Machakos Assembly Speaker Florence Mwangangi -- who had declared interest in the Machakos governor's race on a Wiper ticket.

Former State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita with Machakos Assembly Speaker Florence Mwangangi in Machakos town yesterday. Mr Waita announced he will vie for the Machakos governor seat on a Chama Cha Uzalendo ticket with Ms Mwangangi as his running mate. Photo credit: Pius Maundu | Nation Media Group