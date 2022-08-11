Constituency returning officers begin arriving at Bomas

Returning officers in the August 9 elections have begun streaming in at the national tallying centre in Bomas of Kenya.

This as the officers from the 291 constituencies who have already done with announcing results in their jurisdictions are set to be airlifted to Nairobi.

Webuye West Constituency’s returning officer Emmanuel Onyango arrived at Bomas some minutes before 10am and is currently at the IEBC’s verification desk where his forms are being processed.

According to an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official, who did not want his name mentioned, they are looking at completing the verification and collation process by the end of tomorrow.

“We project that each returning officer will take 40 minutes to be processed by the end of Friday so that we break the big news on Saturday,” said the official.

Currently, 46,129 Forms 34A have been uploaded into IEBC’s public portal as at 10am, representing 99.78 percent of the expected total of 46,229 polling stations.