Coming soon: Male UDA presidential candidates to have female running mates, says Ruto

President William Ruto has announced that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party will alternate the gender of its candidates while fielding presidential and gubernatorial candidates in the upcoming elections to ensure gender equality.

Speaking during the launch of the G7 strategy that brings together the country's seven women governors, Dr Ruto said UDA chairperson Cecily Mbarire has been mandated to ensure that the party achieves the goal of pairing male candidates with female running mates and vice versa.

“We must, as a party, lead from the front and we must make rules that when Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and myself will have decided..., we must also agree that if a man is a candidate for president in our party, the woman must be the deputy and if a woman is the candidate, the running mate must be a man," he announced.

"And we must also cascade it down to the governors. We must be intentional and deliberate about it otherwise it will not happen.