Raila Odinga and Amason Kingi

ODM leader Raila Odinga (left) confers with Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi during a Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally at Mama Ngina Park in Mombasa on January 25, 2020.

| Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Coast parties gang up to clip ODM wings

logo

By  Lucy Mkanyika  &  Maureen Ongala

A coalition of small parties in Coast seeks to end the Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM) dominance in the region, the Nation has established.  

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.