Coast parties gang up to clip ODM wings

A coalition of small parties in Coast seeks to end the Orange Democratic Movement’s (ODM) dominance in the region, the Nation has established.

Shirikisho Party of Kenya (SPK), Kadu-Asili, Republican Congress Party of Kenya, Umoja Summit Party of Kenya (USPK) and the Communist Party of Kenya have vowed to chart a new path for their people.

Under the Coast Integrated Development Initiative, the parties have vowed to free the region from the stranglehold of ODM leader Raila Odinga.

They are in talks with Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi’s Pamoja African Alliance (PAA) party to form a formidable union ahead of the 2022 General Election.

“We’ve started negotiations with these parties and political leaders for them to join our movement. We aim to move forward as one,” CPK secretary-general Benedict Wachira told the Nation in Voi yesterday.

The coalition has launched campaigns to champion the rights of the residents. They have met squatters in Taita-Taveta County and are set to hold similar meetings in all the six counties.

They have declared to fight against land injustices, privatisation of the port of Mombasa and mysterious disappearances of residents. “Any leader or political party that subscribes to the same ideologies is welcome to join our movement,” said Mr Wachira.

ODM and Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) enjoy massive support in the region.

The newly formed PAA, which received its registration certificate on October 25, will field candidates in next year’s polls. Its party colours are blue and yellow, with a hut as its symbol.

“We will participate in next year general elections. We are constituting grassroots teams,” said PAA National chairperson, Mr Ibrahim Khamis.

The party has already conducted its first National Executive Council meeting as it plans for its official launch in January. “We are now activating all our ward committees,” said Mr Khamis.

“Planning is always the most important part. You cannot go to the ground without any plans. That is what we are doing.”

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will issue certificates to outfits cleared by the Registrar of Political Parties by November 15 this year.

PAA was issued with a provisional certificate in July. It held its inaugural NEC on October 28 at its headquarters in Nyali, Mombasa County.

In Kilifi, some civic and parliamentary aspirants have already declared interest to vie on the PAA ticket. Magarini MP Michael Kingi and a section of Kilifi MCAs are supporting the party.

Meanwhile, Umoja Summit Party secretary-general Naomi Cidi said parties in the region have demonstrated that they are not ethnic organisations but national outfits.

She dismissed claims they are small parties with no support for a candidate capable of winning the presidential seat. “Let no one undermine us. We are capable of forming the next government,” Ms Cidi said.

The party’s chairperson, Mr Matano Chengo, said the Jubilee government has not lifted the residents since it took power in 2013.

He said the region has suffered due to land grabbing and privatisation of the port, which has led to the loss of thousands of jobs.