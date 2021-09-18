Coast leaders rally behind Raila Odinga as Hassan Joho drops bid for presidency

Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga with Governor Hassan Joho in Mombasa yesterday after attending Azimio la Umoja Pwani Edition. 


Photo credit: Pool

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

 Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has dropped his quest for presidency in favour of his party leader Raila Odinga as ODM launched a campaign blitz at the Coast meant to lock out Deputy President William Ruto from the region.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.