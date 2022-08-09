Chebukati: Voting has closed except in Kakamega, Makueni, Mombasa and Nairobi
Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chair Wafula Chebukati has said results announced at polling stations are final and cannot be changed by anyone.
Speaking from Bomas of Kenya at a 10pm briefing, the agency boss also said voting had closed in most polling stations across the country with the exception of some areas.
"Areas in Kakamega, Makueni, Isiolo and Nairobi counties where voting was delayed have been given more time to compensate for the lost time before they transmit forms 34As to the National Tallying Centre," he said.