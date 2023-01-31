Chebukati lawyers slap Raila with demand letter

Former electoral commission chairman Wafula Chebukati has issued a demand letter to Azimio leader Raila Odinga, telling him to avail the video footage of an alleged visit made to the opposition leader's home during the electoral period.

Mr Chebukati, through his lawyer Steve Ogolla, says that should Mr Odinga fail to provide the video footage within seven days, he will take legal action against him.

He says that the allegations made by Mr Odinga, as alluded during a political rally at the historical Jacaranda grounds on Sunday, have lowered his dignity and injured his reputation.

Mr Odinga had alleged that top commissioners from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), led by Mr Chebukati, had visited him at his Karen home during the 2022 August election period. He had also threatened to release the footage.

But in a reaction, Mr Chebukati has denied that the alleged visit took place.

“Our client is aggrieved that you took no caution or responsibility while making the adverse remarks with the consequence that our client has suffered and continues to suffer serious reputational injury, taking into account his status and position as former chairman of IEBC,” says lawyer Ogolla in the demand letter.

Should Mr Odinga fail to release the video, the law firm says it will take necessary action against the opposition leader.

The demand letter is the latest chapter in an escalation of a war of words triggered by the Azimio leader's utterances in recent rallies.

What were IEBC officials doing in your house? Ruto fires at Raila

On Monday, President William Ruto also questioned the veracity of Mr Odinga’s claims regarding the alleged visit.