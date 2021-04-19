Changing constitution now is unrealistic: Kivutha Kibwana

Kivutha Kibwana

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana. He has said that Kenyans should revise the Constitution after 2022 polls.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Pius Maundu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has changed tune on the ongoing push for constitutional reforms.  The governor now says that Kenyans should revise the Constitution after the 2022 General Election.

