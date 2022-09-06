Celebrations as court upholds Ruto win

Business came to a standstill in Eldoret town as hundreds of supporters of President-elect William Ruto jammed the streets to celebrate after the Supreme Court upheld his win, ending days of anxiety.

It was an emotional day for hundreds of Ruto supporters across Uasin Gishu County where he hails from and across the Rift Valley counties, with many bracing the heavy rains that pounded the region.

Residents, some donning UDA colours, flocked social joints while others pensively followed the Supreme Court proceedings.

Others followed the case on a big screen near Eldoret National Library mounted by the county government.

As soon as Chief Justice Martha Koome declared the verdict, the locals poured into the streets singing and dancing in jubilation. They carried Dr Ruto’s portraits and adorned the Kalenjin revered plant sinendet used in celebrations.

Celebrations were also witnessed in Kapsabet, Kabarnet, Bungoma, Iten and Kapenguria towns.

Ready to support new president

“We’re happy today that God has given us our victory through the Supreme Court and we’re ready to support our new president to ensure that he achieves the promises that he made to Kenyans,” Mr Edward Kiprono, a resident of Uasin Gishu said.

Another resident, Mr Kenneth Cheboi, said the Kenya Kwanza team had no luxury of time. “Life is very hard now in Kenya and we want the incoming president to put in place mechanisms that will lower the cost of living and implement them as soon as they are sworn into office next week.”

In Nandi, Governor Stephen Sang and his deputy Dr Yulta Mitei led thousands of residents in celebrations in Kapsabet town. Mr Sang lauded the Supreme Court for upholding Dr Ruto’s victory.

Opposition cold

In Bungoma Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula’s home county, celebrations were held in Webuye, Kimilili, Kapsokwony, Chwele and Naitiri. The residents hailed Mr Wetang’ula, saying, he had finally taken them into government after years in the opposition cold.

Jubilant Baringo residents carried improvised portraits of Dr Ruto as they joined local leaders in celebrations. Those who talked to the Nation had high expectations of the incoming president, particularly on banditry.

Bernard Kibet said: “Dr Ruto had promised us that once elected, the runaway insecurity menace will be a thing of the past. We’re sure that he will abide by his promise.”

Blowing vuvuzelas

Carrying placards, twigs and blowing vuvuzelas, Dr Ruto’s supporters moved around Kapenguria town celebrating his victory.

West Pokot Governor Simon Kachapin lauded the Supreme Court, saying, the “judgment was Solomonic”.

Hundreds of Nakuru residents also took to the city streets to celebrate the Supreme Court verdict.

“We’re satisfied with the Supreme Court judgment. We’re happy they independently and unanimously upheld Dr Ruto’s victory,” Ms Beatrice Kimani said.

Former Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui also congratulated Dr Ruto. “May God grant you good health and wisdom to lead our great country,” he added.

Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara marched through the streets with other UDA supporters.

In Nyandarua, Governor Kiarie Badilisha urged the losers in the concluded elections to humbly accept the decision by Kenyans and the Supreme Court.

“We now need to forget about politics and early campaigns and allow the president-elect to start implementing the promises he gave to Kenyans,” he said.



