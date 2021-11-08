Catherine Waruguru: Another one for ‘guru’ of defections

Laikipia Woman Rep Catherine Waruguru has made a 180-degree turn to rejoin Deputy President William Ruto’s camp, just 18 months after pledging support for Orange Democratic Movement boss Raila Odinga.

On June 10 last year, she met the former Prime Minister and vowed loyalty to the ‘handshake’. She has, however, rejoined Dr Ruto, a man she had accused of being selfish by opposing the Building Bridges Initiative.

ODM leader Raila Odinga (right) and Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru at Mr Odinga's Capitol Hill office in Nairobi on June 9, 2020. Photo credit: Pool

The MP on Saturday apologised to the DP for leaving his camp and the negative comments she had made about the ‘hustler movement’.

Ms Waruguru will vie for the Laikipia East parliamentary seat being held by Amin Deddy, an ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Sometimes you make the right decision, sometimes you make the wrong decision. For now Form ni United Democratic Alliance, tunalenga mbele na future kwa chama cha UDA,” she said.

She also welcomed Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s recent comments that he is open to dialogue with the DP and welcomed him to join UDA.

“I’ve interrogated my conscience and thoughts. I have taken my time to listen to the people who elected me. I’ve done more than 300 sittings with people and delegates from different wards. I’ve also travelled to all corners of Laikipia asking my people, in whose hands will Kenya be safe?” she said.

The MP said her intention is to be on the right side of history, adding that the ‘hustler movement’ is unstoppable.

“The Jubilee government under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta has delivered its promises, but few self-centred individuals have been misleading the Head of State,” she said.

She cited the move to challenge the decision of the Court of Appeal on the BBI.

“I was one of the proponents of the BBI and I thank God reggae was stopped by the court. The move to challenge the ruling was ill-advised and even if the Supreme Court rules otherwise time will not allow for the process to be completed. We must move on,” said Ms Waruguru.

She accused a section of Jubilee officials of destroying the party.

“The party has been hijacked by selfish individuals most of whom are not elected leaders. They feel they won’t be relevant politically if the President moves together with the over 300 elected leaders. They are the same people who have been misleading the President and creating animosity between him and other leaders in the party,” the legislator asserted.

Deputy President William Ruto arrives at Mary Immaculate Primary School in Laikipia on June 9, 2018. He is accompanied by Woman Rep Catherine Waruguru (right) and Speaker Ken Lusaka.

Political analyst Herman Manyora said the defections are short-lived.

“This is Ruto’s time for harvesting but it is short-lived. Time is soon coming when we will witness real politics and that is the time he will be deserted. All the people surrounding him will be running for dear life,” he said.

Prof Peter Kagwanja, another analyst, said ‘love is in the air’ as leaders are being courted by different parties.

“Love is in the air; everybody is looking for everyone. Let’s not confuse the popularity of parties with love affairs. It’s now an open game, just like other transitions in 2002 and 2013. For 2022, there’s more love in the air than other seasons. It would not be a surprise for me if Waiguru returned to Jubilee,” he said.

Church altercation

On September 15, 2019 Ms Waruguru was engaged in an altercation at a church in Nanyuki town with nominated MP Maina Kamanda.

She had arrived at the church with youths allegedly with the intention of ejecting the Kieleweke politician from the function.

Mr Kamanda had, however, spoken at the church and left moments before her arrival.

Before she was elected, Ms Waruguru served was a nominated MCA at Laikipia County Assembly.

Defection wave

The ‘handshake’ between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga seems to have benefitted Deputy President William Ruto, contrary to perceptions that it was meant to trounce his political star.

In carefully calculated political manoeuvres, Dr Ruto has won the support of over 30 MPs from the ‘handshake’ side while his rivals have landed just five leaders from the Tangatanga camp since March 2018.

It’s widely believed that these defectors have a huge say over their supporters, meaning more potential voters ahead of the 2022 polls. The defectors are usually paraded by their new party as a show of might.

Jubilee and ODM leaders have given their aides blessings to begin coalition talks, but losing key lieutenants to the DP paints a bad picture. Political pundits argue that if the scenario persists, it could hurt the ‘handshake’.

In the past four months, five top leaders have defected to the DP’s camp, including Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, President Kenyatta’s ally.

In September, Mr Deddy and his Moyale counterpart Wario Qalicha joined Dr Ruto. ODM-nominated MP Wilson Sossion also joined the UDA wave sweeping across the vote-rich Rift Valley.

Last month, Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko joined the ‘hustler movement’ as she plans to vie for the Kajiado gubernatorial seat.

Last week, over 1,000 supporters of DP Ruto and UDA defected to ODM and declared their support for Mr Odinga. The defectors in Kisii vowed to promote Mr Odinga’s political agenda, and preach his Azimio la Umoja slogan.