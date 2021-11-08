Laikipia women Catherine Waruguru

Laikipia Woman Rep Catherine Waruguru. 

| File | Nation Media Group

Politics

Prime

Catherine Waruguru: Another one for ‘guru’ of defections

By  Steve Njuguna

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the past four months, five top leaders have defected to the DP’s camp, including Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, President Kenyatta’s ally. 
  • In September, Mr Deddy and his Moyale counterpart Wario Qalicha joined Dr Ruto. ODM-nominated MP Wilson Sossion also joined the UDA wave sweeping across the vote-rich Rift Valley. 
  • It’s widely believed that these defectors have a huge say over their supporters, meaning more potential voters ahead of the 2022 polls. The defectors are usually paraded by their new party as a show of might.

Laikipia Woman Rep Catherine Waruguru has made a 180-degree turn to rejoin Deputy President William Ruto’s camp, just 18 months after pledging support for Orange Democratic Movement boss Raila Odinga.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.