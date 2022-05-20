Campaign tracker: What you need to know about the Kenya election as at May 20

1. Karua leads campaigns in Meru

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition leaders led by Martha Karua yesterday dismissed the Kenya Kwanza coalition as unfit to lead and implored the Mt Kenya region to back ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Addressing rallies in Timau, Kiirua, Makutano, Kianjai, Muthara, Karma, Kangeta, Laare, and Maua towns, Ms Karua said the Azimio coalition leaders have a record of defending the interests of Kenyans.

She was accompanied by Agriculture CS Peter Munya, Jubilee Party secretary-general Jeremiah Kioni, Kieni MP Kanini Kega and Muranga Woman Rep Sabina Chege, among others.

They dismissed United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader William Ruto's growing influence in the region, saying support was shifting towards Mr Odinga.

2. Ruto in Nakuru, Nyandarua

Kenya Kwanza presidential aspirant William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua led their campaigns in Nakuru and Nyandarua counties. This was DP Ruto’s first tour of the Rift Valley since he picked Mr Gachagua as his running mate in the August 9 elections. The duo began their day with an economic forum at the Rift Valley Club before attending rallies in Ol Kalou, Miharati in Kipipiri and Magumu in Kinangop.

DP Ruto criticised Mr Odinga, saying he was not straightforward in his dealings with his former Nasa principals and accused him of derailing the Jubilee administration’s Big Four Agenda.

3. Azimio registration challenged in court

Two voters in Mombasa yesterday challenged in court the registration of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party through an agreement deposited with the Registrar of Political Parties.

Mr Kelvin Omondi and Ms Fatuma Saidi argued that the Deed of Agreement (coalition agreement) establishing the party is null and void. They claimed the agreement was entered in breach of the Political Parties Act (PPA) and the basic requirements for coalition agreements as provided for in the Act.

They also sued the Registrar of Political Parties, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the party.

The petitioners claim the party is an entity unknown in law and unconstitutional, as its registration does not meet the statutory and constitutional threshold for registration of a political party. As such, they want the court to quash the registration of the coalition agreement (Deed of Agreement) and a Kenya Gazette notice announcing it and the nomination made by the party.

4. Ruto troops in Kakamega reaffirm loyalty to Kenya Kwanza

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, his predecessor Boni Khalwale and Mumias East MP Benjamin Washiali yesterday reaffirmed their loyalty to DP Ruto, the Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate.

They also vowed to deliver 70 percent of the votes in the Western region to the Kenya Kwanza alliance and rightfully earn their promised 30 percent of the government if the coalition wins in the August elections.

The leaders, allegedly reprimanded by the Deputy President for constant grumbling, said they were on course to ensure they had a resounding victory in the polls.

5. Wajackoyah in church trouble over bhang legislation plans

Inter-faith leaders in Vihiga County faulted the pledge by Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah to legalise bhang if elected on August 9 and urged Kenyans to reject leaders who make “weird” campaign promises.

Under the group Vihiga County Interreligious Consultative Forum, the clerics, who met at Hambale Catholic Church, asked politicians to listen to the voices of God and people to know the needs of voters.

6. Raila meets Salva Kiir

Mr Odinga, the Azimio presidential candidate, met with South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir on Wednesday.

Mr Odinga commended the progress that the South Sudanese had made in developing infrastructure.

"I am happy at the strides they're making regarding infrastructure and their willingness to cooperate even more robustly with the rest of Africa. We wish [President Kiir] and the people of this nation all the best," he wrote on Twitter.

Mr Odinga, an African Union high representative for infrastructure, landed in Juba on Wednesday to attend the commissioning of a 3.6km freedom bridge that will connect Juba to the rest of the region.

7. Civil society groups hold pre-election assessment mission

The International Republic Institute and the National Democratic Institute will today be meeting with key stakeholders from the government, political parties, media, private sector and the electoral commission to discuss election-preparedness.