Campaign tracker: What you need to know about the Kenya election as at July 26

The scandalous Arror and Kimwarer scam is back in politics, with Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto vowing to revive the corruption-ridden project if he is elected.

DP Ruto also dared his Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition counterpart Raila Odinga to reconsider his decision to skip the presidential debate and face him on the podium.

A court will also decide on Mombasa governor hopeful Mike Sonko’s fate today after the former Nairobi county chief sought a review of the Supreme Court’s ruling that barred him from seeking any public office in Kenya.

Readers should also not worry if the presidential debate planned for this evening will happen, despite Mr Odinga and Roots Party leader Prof George Wajackoyah’s threats to skip it. The event’s organisers say the debate is still on.

Here is all you need to know about Kenya’s election as of July 26.

I will revive Arror and Kimwarer dams, Ruto says

Reviving the Arror and Kimwarer dams projects is now one of the pledges used by DP Ruto and his main challenger, Mr Odinga, to woo voters in the North Rift region.

DP Ruto yesterday said he was determined to see the projects completed, just days after Mr Odinga of Azimio promised residents of Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet and West Pokot counties that if elected, his government would give life to the two mega projects.

Speaking in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet, the DP claimed that the construction of the dams was derailed because of politics.

He said that if completed, the dams will end water challenges in the region and provide water for farming through irrigation schemes.

"With God's grace, come August 9, we will continue with the construction of the two dams. These projects will help the residents get water for their livestock, irrigation and generation of electricity so that this region can progress," said Dr Ruto.

He added: "Whatever happened was conmanship and I would like to challenge anybody who has a problem with Arror and Kimwarer to tell us what the problem is. What happened is political conmanship. If elected, I will continue with the project."

Come face me in the debate even if you have no plans for Kenyans - DP Ruto to Raila

DP Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) yesterday called on Mr Odinga to change his mind and attend the presidential debate set for this evening.

Speaking in Nandi Hills, Dr Ruto said he was ready to debate with Mr Odinga.

“I want to encourage my competitor. Please, I will be waiting for you at the debate,” he said.

“I am asking him (Raila) to come, if not for any other reason, so that he can tell Kenyans what Tibim and Tialala mean.

"These Kenyans want to know what is the essence of these folktales you usually tell at your rallies. Even if you do not have a policy, just come and tell Kenyans that.”

Mr Odinga, through his campaign spokesperson, Prof Makau Mutua, said he would skip the debate and instead attend a televised town hall meeting at Jericho Social Hall.

Dozens of envoys to attend presidential debate

At least 23 representatives of foreign missions, including the US and the United Nations, will attend the presidential debate to be held today.

The envoys will attend the event involving State House hopefuls at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) from 4pm to 10pm, said Mr Clifford Machoka, the head of the presidential debate secretariat.

Envoys from Germany, Ukraine, Switzerland, Algeria, Argentina and Australia have also confirmed they will attend.

The others are from Congo, Costa Rica, Ethiopia, Finland, Jordan, Korea, Malaysia, Netherlands, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, and Sweden.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has cleared four candidates to contest the presidency in the August 9 elections.

They include Raila Odinga of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party, Deputy President William Ruto of UDA, which is under the Kenya Kwanza coalition, Mr George Wajackoyah of the Roots Party and Agano Party’s David Mwaure.

Organisers have divided the debate into two – the first involves candidates with less than five percent popularity in the recent opinion polls and includes Mr Wajackoyah and Mr Mwaure.

It will be beamed live from 4pm to 7.30pm.

The second has Mr Odinga and DP Ruto, the two frontrunners in the August elections who have polled at least five percent in the latest opinion polls and their exchange will air from 8pm to 10pm.

Debate still on without Raila Odinga, organisers say

The presidential debate scheduled for Tuesday, July 26, is still on despite Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s decision to chicken out.

The debate will take place at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa’s main campus in Karen from 4pm to 10pm, said Clifford Machoka, the head of the presidential debate team.

“The Kenya Presidential Debates Secretariat 2022 has taken note of the positions taken by the Kenya Kwanza and the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition party regarding their participation in the 2022 presidential debate,” Mr Machoka said in a statement on Sunday.

He added that under presidential debate guidelines, the team had shared the thematic areas with all candidates and the moderators will endeavour to cover them.

The moderators will pick the questions to ask the candidates.

You are incompetent, Governor Muriithi to Ruto

Azimio campaign chairman and Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi has accused DP Ruto of incompetence.

Mr Muriithi said Dr Ruto’s criticism of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s March 2018 handshake with the ODM leader, Mr Odinga, is allowing the DP to hide from his poor performance.

Dr Ruto has persistently blamed the Kenyatta-Odinga truce for what he says is the Jubilee administration failure to implement development projects promised in its manifesto.

But Mr Muriithi said that as the second in command, Dr Ruto had the opportunity to help the Head of State achieve the country’s development goals.

“You are number two in the republic. How is a handshake bothering you? Ndiritu Muriithi is only a governor and has initiated a stimulus programme of Sh3.3 billion for the county,” he said.

“Yet, as the Deputy President you keep lamenting about the handshake.”

Mr Muriithi spoke at a campaign rally in Laikipia attended by Ms Martha Karua, the Azimio running mate, saying the coalition had a clear development agenda that would be implemented across the country if it wins the August 9 General Election.

“We shall work to grow the economy, seal all the loopholes used by corrupt individuals and create six million new jobs for the youth. The Azimio government will also support the growth of industries, agriculture and the livestock sector,” the governor said.

Machakos gubernatorial running mate joins rival camp two weeks to poll

Maendeleo Chap Chap candidate Francis Maliti’s bid for Machakos governor has been thrown into disarray following the defection of Ms Rose Wambua to his rival barely two weeks to the election.

Ms Wambua announced her defection to Chama Cha Uzalendo, associated with governor candidate Nzioka Waita, at Mbondoni Holy Family Catholic Church in Kangundo last Sunday.

Despite the move, Ms Wambua's name may still appear on the ballot paper alongside Mr Maliti's, given the short time left before the elections are held, unless the IEBC makes the changes, according to lawyer Florence Mwangangi.

Speaking at the church, accompanied by Mr Waita and Ms Mwangangi, Ms Wambua said she had read the signs of the times and decided to join the winning team.

“Having been on the other side (Maliti's camp), I have done comparison with what Nzioka Waita has done in terms of public management and what his agenda for us is,” she said.

“I was also burdened with the baggage of the incumbent government where Mr Maliti is the deputy governor and so I decided to join Waita, who is the new broom that will sweep our county clean,” said Ms Wambua.

Ms Wambua vied for the Kangundo parliamentary seat in the last General Election.

High Court to decide on Sonko’s fate today

The High Court in Mombasa is expected today to rule on a case in which former Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko wants IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati committed to civil jail for contempt.

The IEBC had quickly moved to revoke Mr Sonko’s clearance to run for governor of Mombasa after the Supreme Court last week ruled that the Wiper party candidate was properly impeached as governor of Nairobi.

However, Mr Sonko moved to court, challenging the revocation of his clearance and asked the court to commit Mr Chebukati and the Mombasa County returning officer, Swalha Ibrahim Yusuf, “for deliberate disobedience of the judgment and order of this honourable court on July 13, 2022”.

IEBC revoked Mr Sonko’s clearance to contest in the August 9 elections after the Supreme Court judgment. The court held that “the impeachment of the appellant was in compliance with the Constitution and the law”.

Through his lawyer, Wilfred Nyamu, Mr Sonko filed for a review of the judgment. The Supreme Court is the only court capable of reviewing its own judgments.

He wants the court to review the decision on the grounds that it issued confusing and conflicting directions ahead of the hearing of the matter, and that the court unnecessarily rushed the parties and denied them the opportunity to provide further evidence.

Kenya Kwanza stalwart spotted ‘spying’ on Azimio rally

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa caused a stir last Friday afternoon when he was captured on video “spying” an Azimio rally at Amutala stadium in Kimilili.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa cut short his speech to address Mr Barasa, who was caught on camera covertly attending an Azimio rally from the rooftop of an adjacent building.