Campaign tracker: What you need to know about the Kenya election as at August 5

The elections results transmission systems and the voter register have now become the focal point in the success of next week’s poll. Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition yesterday asked the IEBC for access to the result transmission system with details from an audit conducted on the voter register revealing shocking security gaps that could affect the poll’s credibility.

Agano Party presidential candidate, David Mwaure made public his plans to appoint Ms Ida Odinga, Rachel Ruto as well as former Chief Justice David Maraga among others if elected in the August 9, polls.

Here is all you need to know of Kenya’s elections as of August 5

Azimio wants access to IEBC electronic results transmission system

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition has written to the electoral agency requesting logging in details that will enable its agents access electronic results transmitted to the National Tallying Centre at Bomas of Kenya.

During the simulation of the Result Transmission System (RTS) in June, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) assured agents of presidential candidates that they would be provided with credentials to the Application Programming Interface (API) to enable them monitor the results streaming in from the 46,232 polling stations across the country.

Mr Michael Ouma, Director of ICT at the IEBC, said this was meant to instill public confidence and transparency.

“Because of the mistrust we experienced in the last general elections, we have put in place a situation where all political parties will have accounts logged into the system.

“We will give access to the API to the presidential candidates so that they can be able to access these results and they can tabulate their own from our portal,” he said.

IEBC, however, did not reveal the date which the agents were supposed to be given the log in credentials.

“Kindly give us access credentials to the API to enable the Coalition Party access electronic results that will be transmitted on August 9, 2022,” said Mr Paul Mwangi, Chief Legal Adviser to Mr Odinga’s Presidential Campaign, in a letter dated August 1, 2022.

By logging into the system, agents of presidential candidates will be able to review the forms transmitted from the polling stations.

Wajakoyah confident of winning next week’s poll

Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah yesterday dismissed opinion polls that have put him a distant third after Raila Odinga of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition and Kenya Kwanza’s William Ruto.

Speaking in Laikipia, Prof Wajackoyah poured water on his two percent rating, claiming it was a plot to rig the August 9 General Election.

“They know I’m going to win and that is the reason they have started rigging using manipulated opinions to deceive Kenyans,” he told a gathering in Nanyuki Town on Thursday.

He also dismissed Dr Ruto's bottom-up economic model, and Agano Party presidential candidate Mwaure Waihiga’s push to bring back money hidden in overseas accounts.

“How do you tell young people who have studied up to university level to take up wheelbarrows for their future?” He posed.

Wajackoyah, Wamae split over Raila endorsement

With just two days of the campaign period remaining, Roots Party Presidential Candidate Professor George Wajackoya and his running Justina Wamae could be headed for separate ways if allegations that the former is supporting Raila Odinga’s presidential bid turns out to be true.

Professor Wajackoya was captured in a video heaping praises on the Azimio Presidential candidate while addressing his supporters in a night club in Kisumu on Tuesday night.

The lake side city is considered the bedrock of the ODM leader support base.

However, the issue seems to have irked Ms Wamae who has promised to throw her weight behind Deputy President William Ruto if indeed Wajackoya backs the former Prime Minister.

“It is true there are allegations that my principal and party leader is supporting Azimio la Umoja candidate but we have not discussed that as a party, we have not agreed neither have I been consulted,” said Ms Wamae while addressing journalists.

“If push comes to shove and we need to take a stand on who to support, out of the other three presidential candidates who are our worthy competitors, then I will support the contrary,” she added.

Ida Odinga, Rachel Ruto, PLO Lumumba, former CJ Maraga among Mwaure’s proposed Cabinet Secretaries

Agano party Presidential candidate David Waihiga Mwaure yesterday unveiled proposed Cabinet ministers as suggested by his supporters, a list that includes spouses of his main challengers: Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Speaking on Thursday, Mr Mwaure said if elected, he would consider proposals to appoint Rachel Ruto, Ida Odinga, former Chief Justice David Maraga and lawyer PLO Lumumba to his cabinet. Other names he proposed include Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, his Education counterpart George

Magoha, Nyeri Archbishop Anthony Muheria and Roots party candidate Prof George Wajackoyah. Prof Wajackoyah, he noted, would only be considered “if he mends his ways.”

“We sent an appeal to Kenyans on social media so that they can suggest names of gifted people who can serve in our Cabinet. We have received names at our party offices of different people who can serve in our Cabinet should we form government,” he said.

Bars, hotels, supermarkets to be closed in Kisumu on election day

Revelers who will be seeking to imbibe their favourite drinks within the comfort of bars and clubs in Kisumu on the eve of the August 9 elections will have to stay indoors after the Acting Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga yesterday directed the closure of all social joints ahead of the all-important polls.

Mr Wanga has ordered for closure of bars, nightclubs, hotels, markets and supermarkets between midnight of August 8, to 5pm when voting closes on election day.

This Mr Wanga said is to give chance for mobilization of voters to express their democratic right come the election day.

This is also to prevent possible ‘overindulgence’ in alcohol which may incapacitate some people, preventing them from voting the following day.

“On August 8, we are going to close all bars, clubs, shops, markets and lodgings as early as midnight and all activities stopped except the boda boda riders who will be allowed to ferry voters to the polling stations,” said Mr Wanga.

He said the move it to allow people to move freely to go and vote and to assist in terms of mobilization of voters without much disruptions.

Raila now popular in Mt Kenya, Sabina Chege says

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has gained popularity in the Mt Kenya region in recent weeks, Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege said yesterday.

She observed that since Mr Odinga started visiting the region a few months ago, he has received more followers in an area perceived as Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto stronghold.

She attributed the change to Mr Odinga’s manifesto, his plans to address problems facing Kenyans and the trust Kenyans have in the coalition’s leadership.

“Kenyans have become very intelligent people and don't follow people or anyone blindly anymore. They have realised that this is a clean team with an agenda when the other guys only sold empty promises and makasiriko (hatred)," said Ms Chege.