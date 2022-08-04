Campaign tracker: What you need to know about the Kenya election as at August 4

President Kenyatta yesterday asked Kenyans not to trust his estranged deputy William Ruto saying he had reasons to ditch him. He called on the Gusii community to rally behind their son, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, and vote for former prime minister Raila Odinga.

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto together with his running mate Rigathi Gachagua hit out at Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho for allegedly inciting Kenyans to violence in the upcoming polls.

Azimio la Umoja presidential running mate Martha Karua yesterday showed her political fangs as she went for DP Ruto’s jugular condemning him for acting as if he was “deputy” Jesus and told him to keep his Christianity to himself. Things are on a political tipping point!

Here is all you need to know of Kenya’s elections as of August 4.

President Kenyatta explains why he fell out with Ruto

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday explained why he has opted for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga as his preferred predecessor over his deputy, who is Kenya Kwanza’s flagbearer, William Ruto.

While meeting provincial administrators and Abagusi elders at the Kisii State Lodge said DP Ruto is unfit to lead the nation adding that his principal deputy was engaged in corrupt deals during the two terms they were in office together.

“You can start a journey with someone and mean well in your heart wishing to complete the journey together, but along the journey, you find the backseat has been thrown off the bus, a passenger has been robbed off and by the rime you get to the end, the vehicle only has the chassis with nothing to give out,” he said.

He also said he had changed his mind over his earlier promise to Dr Ruto that he would hand over the reins of power to his deputy since he was now wiser and understood things much clearly.

“Only a fool cannot change his mind and I too, have changed my mind. I am not a fool

The Head of State then protected the handshake saying it saw the completion of several development projects in the country.

“We have done thrice what we were doing before when the tires were being removed from the “vehicle”

Ruto, Gachagua accuse Matiang’i, Kibicho of inciting Kenyans

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto and his running mate, Rigathi Gcahagua yesterday sustained their attacks against Interior Ministry Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi’i and his Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho for allegedly inciting Rift Valley locals against their Mt Kenya neighbours living in the North Rift.

While campaigning in Kirinyaga County, DP Ruto said Kenyans will no longer be duped into fighting each other as they had vowed to resort to election-related violence but will maintain peace. ‘

“Those working in the Office of the President, Matiang’i and Kibicho, we give you notice. We will not accept you inciting the people of Kenya, using chiefs and other public officials, pamphlets and other means to incite Kenyans. We are from there and are not going back, we are marching forward to the unity and prosperity of Kenya,” he said.

Mr Gachagua on his part said the shenanigans would not work since both the Kikuyus and Kalenjins living in Rift Valley were all rallied behind DP Ruto

“The Kikuyu and Kalenjins in Rift Valley are brother and sisters and all of them are under William Samoei Ruto whom they will vote for,” Rigathi Gachagua said.

Raila, Ruto urge Western voters to turn up in large numbers in next week’s poll

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate, Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua urged voters in Western Kenya to turn out in large numbers and vote them in the August 9 polls to ensure their victory and that the vote numbers in their strongholds remained intact.

Holding his final Western Kenya campaign at Bukhungu Stadium, Mr Odinga said their only sure path to victory was pegged on their turn out in the elections.

“On Tuesday, you will wake up early. Youth, there is no sleeping that day, we are going to war, do not stay in smoky areas, when the polling stations open, be there, when the elderly come, help them vote, stay there until evening, when the station is locked, be there, and help in counting every single vote that is cast,” he said.

Ms Karua then launched a scathing attack on UDA’s presidential candidate William Ruto for using his religiosity to term other leaders as unspiritual thus not fit to lead.

“Let your Christianity speak for itself and not announcing to us. Jesus Christ has no deputy on earth. Our judgment will be done in heaven. Do not behave as if you are Jesus Christ’s deputy,” she said.

Joho, Junet reported to NCIC by UDA over fake Ruto video clip

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) yesterday reported two Azimio politicians to National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) regarding a doctored video footage that made it appear like Deputy President William Ruto was inciting communities living in Uasin Gishu County.

UDA wants the commission to immediately take action against the two.

The video footage, which has since been deleted, was tweeted by ODM party, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed on their social media accounts.

In a letter, UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina said the video, which saw some Kenyans On Twitter reprimand the two politicians, was intended to spread hate and incitement to violence, ethnic discrimination and disharmony.

“This video is a choreographed version intended to cause, elicit and spread hate, incitement to violence, ethnic discrimination and disharmony. This video has also been intentionally edited with a deliberate aim and objective to cause ethnic hatred, fear and intolerance during this peak political season,” the letter read in part.

The party added that the video was against the express provisions of Section 13 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act, 2008.

Nine university students in police custody over circulation of hate leaftlets

Nine Moi University students are in police custody in connection with the circulation of hate leaflets through their WhatsApp group.

An Eldoret court allowed police to detain the students for three days as investigations go on. The case will be mentioned on August 5.

The leaflets warn some communities to leave Uasin Gishu County ahead of next week’s General Election if they do not vote in a certain manner.

The leaflets have been a subject of concern, with elders from different communities in Uasin Gishu demanding on Monday that authorities investigate the authors and take action against them, even as Kenya Kwanza politicians, led by its flagbearer Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, pointed fingers at the government.

Deployment of police officers across the county begins ahead of polls

The government yesterday began moving security officers, equipment and machinery across the country as preparations for next week’s elections got into high gear.

Dozens of lorries, armed personnel and water cannons were yesterday spotted on Waiyaki Way in Nairobi heading west as the General Service Unit and other contingents of the police service continued being deployed mainly to electoral violence hotspots across the country, where they are expected to be stationed for the next eight days.

This came as the United States warned its citizens to be cautious when in Kisumu, as election-related demonstrations may occur in the Lakeside region that may in some instances turn violent.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy has imposed movement restrictions on personnel in Kisumu. The State Department reminds US citizens of the continued need for sustained vigilance,” warned an advisory from the American Embassy.

“Election-related demonstrations and rallies regularly take place in the run-up to the elections and are likely to continue, at times blocking key intersections and causing traffic jams.

US Embassy explains Kisumu “travel advisory”

The US Embassy in Nairobi has clarified an earlier statement issuing a travel advisory urging American citizens to avoid travelling to Kisumu ahead of next Tuesday's General Election.

In a statement on Wednesday, the embassy said it mentioned Kisumu because it hosts a significant number of US Embassy personnel and is a frequent travel destination for American citizens.

"The US Department of State has no greater responsibility than the safety and security of US citizens overseas and routinely issues Security Alerts surrounding elections, health conditions, and extreme weather, ensuring US citizens have information that helps inform travel plans," read part of the

statement from the embassy.

According to the embassy, security alerts to its citizens are common ahead of elections worldwide.

"Alerts of this nature to American citizens are common ahead of elections throughout the world, and the United States has no information to suggest the security situation in Kisumu, or in any other parts of Kenya, have been adversely affected by election preparations," adds the statement.

In an earlier statement, the US had imposed movement restrictions on its citizens in Kisumu County ahead of the August 9 elections.

It said that election-related demonstrations and rallies regularly take place in the run-up to the election and are likely to continue, at times blocking key intersections and causing traffic jams.

Nyeri county receives nearly all election materials from IEBC

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had by yesterday disbursed nearly all election materials to Nyeri county.

County IEBC returning officer Anastasia Nduku said that she had received ballot papers, which were distributed to the six constituency tallying centres. The county’s constituencies are Mukurwe-ini, Othaya, Mathira, Kieni, Tetu and Nyeri Town.

Ms Nduku said they had received almost all the materials required to conduct the General Election and that they will finalise distributing them to the tallying centres by Friday.

“We have received ballot papers for all the elective positions except the ones for President, which we are expecting to receive at any time.

We have received almost all the materials required,” Ms Nduku said at the IEBC warehouse in King’ong’o estate, Nyeri town.

The materials are being distributed from Nairobi to the warehouse before being sent to the tallying centres.

Government changes security strategy for Kuresoi, Molo ahead of polls

The government has assured Kuresoi and Molo residents that there will be tight security as the country prepares for the August 9 elections.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohamed said adequate security will be provided before, during and after the polls slated for Tuesday next

week.

Mr Maalim, who on Wednesday led other security chiefs in launching a multi-agency command centre in Nakuru, said the facility would serve the 14 counties in the region.

Mr Maalim revealed that the command centre was established in Nakuru to coordinate responses to issues that may be linked to next week’s polls.

“The command centre will help security officers to respond swiftly to any incidents during the election period. We have provided hotline numbers that citizens can use to report incidents from across the 14 counties of the region,” he said.

The hotline numbers are:

Regional Command Centre - 0793100200

Nakuru – 0736350172

Laikipia - 0776451830

Bomet – 0741649294

Kajiado – 0772330690

Elgeyo Marakwet – 0742812034

Nandi - 0721895443

Uasin Gishu – 0732999567

Kericho – 0732999485/0786719663

Turkana – 0115556221

Baringo – 0120400358

Narok – 0721974715

Samburu – 0718627279

Trans Nzoia – 0742037383