Campaign tracker: What you need to know about the Kenya election as at August 2

It is now exactly a week to the August 9 general elections.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose personal items had already started being moved from the State House, knows his time in the House on the Hill is short and is not wasting any time in his official residence.

Yesterday, in three different places scattering Mt Kenya and Nyanza, he drummed up support for Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate, Raila Odinga saying he was the best person to continue with his legacy.

Kenya Kwanza Alliance Presidential candidate, Deputy President William Ruto intensified his campaigns in his North Rift backyard barely a day after Mr Odinga’s visit to the region.

He made serious accusations at the Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i and his Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho.

DP Ruto called on his boss to rein in the senior government officials and send them home.

Also, schools were closed, suddenly by the Ministry of Education Cabinet Secretary, George Magoha.

This move, shocked even teachers with the Ministry saying the move was to pave the way for the coming General Election.

Here is all you need to know about Kenya’s elections as of August 2.

Do not be misled- Uhuru to Kenyan voters

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday cautioned Kenyans of risking placing their future in the hands of thieves in the upcoming general elections adding that the voters have been seriously misled by his deputy, William Ruto’s, “wheelbarrow” antics.

DP Ruto seeks to replace Mr Kenyatta in the General Election under the Kenya Kwanza political outfit.

The head of State asked the electorate to be careful while electing his predecessor, and ensure that whoever they vote for has the country’s best interest at heart.

"Restrain yourselves from electing a thief, I don't want to hear you crying and regretting. There are people who have funny stories but they are as sweet as honey and so convincing, but they are poison," he said.

This was during the commissioning of the Sh24 billion Karimenu II Dam in Gatundu North, Kiambu, a project that under the Vision 2030 plans that started in 2019 funded by the Government of Kenya and China.

Covering 600 acres of land, the dam will supply 70 million litres of water daily to close to residents of Gatundu, Juja, Ruiru and parts of Nairobi City.

President Kenyatta, after the commission went to Kamangu Primary School in Kikuyu, Kiambu where he issued 14,000 title deeds to the area’s locals.

President Uhuru calls on Nyanza voters to turn out in large numbers at the polls

President Uhuru Kenyatta Monday called on the Nyanza voters to come out in large numbers and vote in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, in the August 9, general election.

This was during his visit to Kisumu to commission the newly constructed New Kisumu Railway Station in the county where Mr Odinga enjoys massive political support.

“Election day is not the day for anyone of you to go about his/her business. It is not the time to go look at your wares, be it fish or anything else. On that day, no one should even waste time talking but go straight and vote and come back displaying each other’s mark on the pinky finger showing you have voted,” he said.

The Head of State cautioned that failure to turn up in large numbers could risk having Mr Odinga’s opponents take the country’s leadership and they would have themselves to blame should that happen.

Raila, Karua lead campaigns in Kirinyaga, Kiambu

Azimio la Umoja Presidential candidate intensified his campaigns in vote-rich Mt Kenya where he asked Kiambu and Kirinyanga counties locals to dismiss his Kenya Kwanza counterpart, William Ruto who he accused of using his position to garner ill-gotten wealth that he is currently using to campaign in the region.

He further criticised DP Ruto for undermining his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta and used the entire second term in office campaigning instead of helping the president implement their plans for developing the country.

“You cannot campaign for four years; the country cannot move forward if immediately after the elections you start campaigning. You must first wait and ensure work goes on before you start seeking votes,” Mr Odinga said.

His running mate, Martha Karua, said she was confident that the voters in her political backyard of Kirinyaga and that the Azimio banner would taste victory in the August polls.

Ruto accuses Matiang’i, Kibicho for hate leaflets in Rift Valley

Deputy President William Ruto yesterday took his campaigns in his North Rift political backyard towns of Eldoret, Nandi and where he called on his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta to reign in on “leaders who were spreading fear in his backyard”.

Dr Ruto said his supporters were not going to fall for the antics employed by people working in the Ministry of Interior including Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, who he accused of using their proxies to spread hate leaflets asking members of particular ethnic groups to vacate Uasin Gishu if they are planning not to vote for him.

These, he dismissed as old tactics that would not work in creating division in the residents of Uasin Gishu.

“President Kenyatta, tell Matiang’I and Kibicho to stop these antics and tell them to go home. This dream of bringing in hate leaflets to create war in Rift Valley will not work. We have come from far. Kenya cannot have violence or shed blood on account of politics,” he said.

His Kenya Kwanza Alliance running mate Rigathi Gachagua on his part, said it was too late for anyone to try to create problems between the people of Rift Valley and Mt Kenya.

“These things are being done by PS Kibicho and the chiefs and they have now roped in the National Intelligence Service,” he said.

DP Ruto asked his supporters not to be invoked to anger and resort to violence but maintain peace all through the electioneering period.

Thumbs up for agreeing to hand over power to me when I win- Ruto to Uhuru

DP Ruto yesterday lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for committing that he is ready to hand over power to anyone who will be voted in.

The country’s second in command who took his presidential campaigns to his home town of Eldoret said, what the Head of State told the nation on Sunday was a welcome move showing that he is a believer in democracy.

With President Kenyatta having endorsed Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga, the Kenya Kwanza Alliance (KKA) has always felt that there is a likelihood that the Head of State who is also chairman of Azimio Council would not be willing to hand over the country’s leadership to DP Ruto.

Dr Ruto who was accompanied by his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula and Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi said they were worried that the President could deny them their victory.

Other in the entourage were MPs: Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Kimani Ichungwah (Kikuyu), Nelson Koech (Belgut), Senators: Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho) and Samson Cherargey (Nandi) among other leaders.

“President Kenyatta used to say that he would not hand over power to Dr Ruto but he has since softened his position that he will hand over to who will win in the polls. That is thumbs up to Mr Kenyatta. Now you are on the right path of democracy,” said DP Ruto.

Ruto intensifies calls for six-piece in his North Rift backyard

For the second day in a row, Deputy President William Ruto implored residents in his political backyard not to disgrace him by electing his perceived rebels.

Dr Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party is facing an onslaught from disgruntled nomination losers who opted to run as independent candidates, giving party candidates a run for their money.

It is believed this is the reason the DP, the Kenya Kwanza alliance presidential flagbearer, has pitched camp in the perceived ‘troublesome areas’ in the region to try to water down the independents’ wave.

“I have traversed the country and UDA is the popular party in the country. Don’t disgrace me at home by voting in candidates who are not in the UDA party or Kenya Kwanza alliance,” he appealed in Nandi again.

He spoke at a rally yesterday as he made another round of campaigns in the region before he proceeded to Eldoret and Baringo and Nakuru counties.

Schools close today to pave way for the General Elections

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha Monday instructed all basic education institutions to close for one week beginning today as the country readies for the General Election slated for Tuesday next week.

The announcement caught parents and teachers by surprise as schools were originally scheduled to proceed for a one-week half-term break from Friday this week.

“As you are aware, Kenya is scheduled to conduct its national elections on Tuesday 9 August 2022. Therefore, following consultation, I hereby convey the Government’s decision on the immediate closure of all basic education institutions from Tuesday 2 until Wednesday 10 August to ensure that preparations and conduct of upcoming elections are carried out seamlessly,” Prof Magoha said in a statement.

Prof Magoha further instructed parents and teachers to ensure that all learners resume school on Thursday, August 11, 2022.

“This communication supersedes any earlier communication on the closure of basic education institutions,” the statement reads.

Sonko’s former running mate, Ali Mbogo, was offered Lands CS spot by Kenya Kwanza

Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo, who was the running mate of Mombasa Wiper governor candidate Mike Sonko, was promised the Lands Cabinet Secretary position for joining Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza alliance.

Mr Mbogo and Mr Sonko defected to Kenya Kwanza at the weekend after abandoning their gubernatorial bid. They will support United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Hassan Omar.

At a rally at the Kadongo grounds on Sunday evening, Mr Mbogo said the CS position was part of the political deal agreed with Kenya Kwanza.

“I have gone through a lot of suffering in the Wiper Democratic Movement, but let us teach them a lesson on August 9. Dr Ruto will be Kenya’s fifth President and I will be the Lands CS,” he said when he campaigned for UDA candidates.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho was promised the same position by Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga if he wins.

“Between Governor Joho and I, who can you trust to help fight land injustices, grabbing and squatter challenges as Lands minister? I have never grabbed any land. Elect DP Ruto and Mr Omar so that we can resolve the challenges affecting this region,” Mr Mbogo stated.

Sakaja alleges plot of vote rigging in Nairobi

Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Johnson Sakaja Sunday claimed there is a plot to rig the August 9 elections in the capital in favour of Azimio candidates.

The outgoing Senator alleged a meeting was held at a Nairobi hotel last week involving all county administration, including chiefs and county commanders, where the plan was hatched.

According to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party candidate, the government officials were instructed to collect national identity cards from citizens and pay them a fee with intention of voter suppression in UDA strongholds within Nairobi County.

Mr Sakaja accused the ministry of Interior of being behind the election interference and rigging plans in Nairobi.