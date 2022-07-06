Campaign Tracker: Major events in Kenyan elections as of July 6

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto and his Azimio la Umoja counterpart Raila Odinga have intensified their hunt for votes, with both taking their campaigns to Isiolo and Nyeri, respectively.

The rivalry in Kirinyaga politics went a notch higher after Governor Anne Waiguru accused her competitor Purity Ngirici of being secretly in the Azimio coalition and working to derail the Kenya Kwanza momentum in the county.

What next for former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko? Details have emerged that the Wiper party submitted the name of the Kisauni MP as its preferred Mombasa governor candidate.

Here is all you need to know of Kenya’s politics as of July 6.

DP Ruto takes campaigns in Isiolo

DP Ruto yesterday took Isiolo County residents by storm as he toured the region seeking their votes in the August 9 General Election.

He toured several areas, including Merti and Sericho and spoke about his “bottom-up” economic development plan. He also promised them better security if he is elected.

DP Ruto also said a Kenya Kwanza government was the only way to save ordinary Kenyans from the skyrocketing prices of essential goods.

He was with Saku MP Ali Raso, Garissa Township MP Aden Duale, Tharaka Nithi Senator Kindiki Kithure and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro,

During the Bottom-Up Economic Development Plan in Merti and Sericho, Isiolo County. pic.twitter.com/EQ0cdiZ339 — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) July 5, 2022

Raila, Karua intensify campaigns in Nyeri

The Azimio presidential candidate, Mr Odinga, yesterday toured several towns in Nyeri County to sell his agenda to voters, with only 33 days left before the elections are held.

He visited Chaka, Karatina, Mukurweini, Othaya, Giakanja and Nyeri towns. Mr Odinga assured residents that they would find internal and external markets for the bountiful agricultural produce.

“We passed through, and we can confidently say that Azimio has the support of the people of Nyeri come August 9,” Mr Odinga said.

His running mate Martha Karua had met with leaders of the Kiambu County Jua Kali Sector Associations, who endorsed Azimio as the coalition with a better plan for them.

“The informal sector is our largest job creator. Supporting its growth leads us to a sustainable path of prosperity,” she said.

The brave, friendly, and hardworking people of Nyeri County have pledged to stand with Azimio.



A new Kenya is taking shape. We have 34 Days to go. #Inawezekana pic.twitter.com/Rg7dHkJK6N — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) July 5, 2022

Ngirici secretly in Azimio, Waiguru claims

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru claimed that her opponent, Woman Rep Purity Ngirici, who is seeking to unseat her as an independent candidate, is secretly in the Azimio coalition.

The governor said that remarks made by Jubilee Party vice-chairman David Murathe that the coalition has two candidates in Kirinyaga – Ms Ngirici and Senator Charles Kibiru – were a clear indication that the woman rep is in Mr Odinga’s political outfit.

Ms Waiguru also claimed that the two candidates were sponsored by the state.

Speaking during a public rally in Karaini village in Kirinyaga Central on Monday, Ms Waiguru said leaders hiding behind independent candidacies should not shy away from declaring the party they support.

She also argued that governments are formed by political parties and that an independent governor would have a hard time pushing for national government projects in the county.

Ms Waiguru insisted that Kirinyaga is a UDA stronghold and appealed to residents to elect the party’s candidates from MCA to President.

Three injured as campaign vehicle rolls in Tharaka Nithi

Three people were injured on Monday evening when a vehicle belonging to Tharaka Nithi Deputy Governor Nyamu Kagwima hit a rock and overturned in Karuguyuni, Tharaka constituency.

Eyewitnesses said the driver of the vehicle, which had a public address system, veered off the road and hit a rock as he made his way down a slope.

Mr Kagwima’s son, Brendan Nyamu, told the Nation that the vehicle’s brakes failed and the driver could not control it.

He said the three occupants were rushed to Chiakariga dispensary by villagers before they were transferred to Marimanti Sub-County Hospital.

Mr Nyamu said the driver and another occupant were treated and discharged while the other person was admitted with a head injury.

The vehicle was coming from Chiakariga market, where Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka had held a public rally to drum up support for Mr Odinga and Mr Kagwima, who is seeking to unseat his boss, Governor Muthomi Njuki, under Wiper.

Kalonzo bashes Ruto for disrespecting Uhuru

Mr Musyoka has accused DP Ruto of “disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta by talking ill of him in political rallies”.

Speaking in Kajiunduthi in Maara constituency, Tharaka Nithi County, on Monday, Mr Musyoka claimed that DP Ruto ran away from the Jubilee government after ruining the country’s economy through corruption.

He claimed that the DP contributed only 20 per cent of their victory with Mr Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017 and that he should thank the Head of State for nurturing him politically instead of mudslinging him.

“Ruto has no moral authority to accuse Uhuru and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga of messing up the economy while he is the one who ruined it before running away from the government,” said Mr Musyoka.

Urging residents of the former Eastern province to vote for Mr Odinga and his running mate, Ms Karua on August 9, Mr Musyoka said he was ready to support the duo for 10 years.

Wiper party fronts Ali Mbogo as Mombasa governor candidate

The Wiper party had submitted a letter to the electoral agency nominating Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo as its gubernatorial candidate for Mombasa, a court heard.

Through lawyer Edwin Mukele, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) also told the court that, according to the letter, Mike Sonko is to deputise Mr Mbogo.

Mr Mukele was addressing a three-judge bench of the High Court after seemingly being dissatisfied with orders it had earlier issued, among them temporarily barring the IEBC from publishing in the Kenya Gazette candidates for the position of Mombasa governor.

“The letter is contained in our replying affidavit,” Mr Mukele told the bench comprising justices Olga Sewe, Stephen Githinji and Anne Ong’injo.

According to an affidavit from IEBC’s Mombasa County returning officer Swalha Ibrahim, Wiper wrote to the IEBC in an attempt to comply with the judgment of the agency’s Dispute Resolution Committee.

The IEBC panel had dismissed Mr Sonko’s complaint challenging his disqualification. It gave the party 72 hours to nominate another candidate.

Mr Mukele also told the court that the IEBC had already submitted a list of names for governor candidates for Mombasa to the government printer.

Samburu elders endorse Abdi Guyo for Isiolo governor’s seat

Isiolo Jubilee governor candidate Abdi Ibrahim Hassan’s bid received a major boost after he was endorsed by elders from the Samburu community yesterday.

Mr Hassan, popularly known as Abdi Guyo, is the Nairobi County Assembly majority leader.

Elders gave him their blessings for the seat that has attracted six aspirants.

“We have resolved to support him for the seat because he has a good agenda for Isiolo,” Mzee Mintilon Lemeriwas said at the Lenguruma shrine.

The elders also blessed Senator Fatuma Dullo for re-election and woman rep aspirant Mumina Bonaya, who is making her first stab at the seat now held by Ms Rehema Jaldesa.

They urged other communities to vote for the three Jubilee candidates.

The Nairobi County Assembly majority leader promised to prioritise issuing title deeds, sinking of boreholes to address water challenges and improving healthcare services.

I will deliver Kenya from cartels, Agano’s David Mwaure pledges in manifesto

Agano Party presidential candidate David Mwaure Waihiga has unveiled his manifesto, promising a clean slate in leadership on Monday.

Fashioning himself as the David who will finally slay the Goliath of corruption in Kenya, the lawyer pledged to deliver the country from the clutches of a powerful and shameless cabal of thieves.

He vowed to “fix the nation” which he said is under siege, losing Sh1.5 trillion annually to corruption, as he makes his second stab at the presidency.

He is one of the four presidential candidates cleared to run. His running mate is Ruth Mucheru Mutua.

He will face off with Mr Odinga, DP Ruto and Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah.

Dubbed the trillion manifesto, Agano’s plan is anchored on 12 pledges to Kenyans that the party said would be banked on to change the country.

The pillars are the Constitution, family, women, youth, people living with disabilities, county governments, workers, business owners, economy, religious institutions, environment, and the international community.

In his plan for Kenyan workers, Mr Waihiga has pledged a general waiver of the Pay As You Earn tax by half as well as ensure a conducive environment for the private sector, individuals, and others to set up businesses in a bid to boost entrepreneurship.