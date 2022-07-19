Campaign Tracker: Major events in Kenya’s polls as of July 19

In Kenya, nothing is impossible, especially in politics. Just as the country is preparing to elect its fifth President, so did the High Court decide to add the fifth presidential candidate to the ballot, one previously locked out by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Kenya Kwanza alliance presidential candidate William Ruto is a corky one. He not only has a bone to chew with recently released opinion polls but also the media for allegedly giving more coverage to his Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition counterpart Raila Odinga.

Though it was initially thought Kenya Kwanza running mate Rigathi Gachagua would be a no-show at this evening’s deputy presidential debate, left tongues wagging as he attended rehearsals Monday evening.

Here is all you need to know about Kenya’s politics as of July 19.

Stop playing politics with unga, Ruto tells Uhuru

Deputy President William Ruto has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta of playing politics with maize flour after the government took measures that will lower prices of the Kenyan staple, just 20 days to the elections.

Addressing roadside rallies in Nairobi, which has 2.4 million voters, Dr Ruto said the Head of State had only intervened as a campaign tool because the polls are round the corner.

“This is the same government that had initially blamed the high prices on the Ukraine-Russia war. The war is still ongoing, so why did you leave Kenyans to suffer for so long?” he quipped.

“I have heard them say they will lower the cost of flour. The chairman of Azimio (One Kenya Coalition) is the President and Raila (Odinga) is the flag bearer. What difference can you expect from him? The government wants to reduce the price of unga because elections are near,” he added.

Gachagua’s surprise appearance for Deputy President debate rehearsal

The Kenya Kwanza running mate, Mr Gachagua, turned up on Monday evening for running mate debate rehearsals in a clear indication that he would take part in the debate on Tuesday evening.

Speaking after meeting the debate’s hosts at Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA), Mr Gachagua said his decision to honour the debate invite was out of respect for voters.

"I have made a decision to come for the debate. I think there will be people watching who I haven’t had a chance to explain myself to," he said.

He added: "I would ask the media to give all candidates a fair chance to explain themselves."

NTV’s James Smart and KTN’s Sophia Wanuna will moderate the debate between Mr Gachagua and Azimio coalition’s presidential running mate Martha Karua this evening.

The deputy presidential debate will bring together four candidates, including Mr Gachagua, Ms Karua, Roots Party’s Justina Wamae and Agano Party’s Ruth Mutua.

Receive Reuben Kigame nominations papers, court orders IEBC

The High Court yesterday quashed the decision of the electoral commission to bar gospel singer Reuben Kigame from contesting the presidency over alleged lack of adequate voters’ signatures to support his bid.

Judge Anthony Mrima also ordered the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to include Mr Kigame on the presidential ballot paper, saying the agency’s chairperson erred in law by turning away Mr Kigame.

The judge said the IEBC violated the aspirant’s rights by locking him out of the contest.

His lawyer, Dr John Khaminwa, hailed the judge and welcomed the landmark ruling, saying Mr Kigame would be the first blind person to vie for the presidency in Kenya.

Mr Kigame stated that the IEBC had failed to grant him access to materials and devices to overcome constraints arising from his disability as required by the Constitution.

He premised his case on various sections of the Constitution, among them Article 10, which provides that “disabled persons shall be protected against all exploitation, all regulations and all treatment of a discriminatory, abusive or degrading nature”.

I will improve the police service, DP Ruto vows

The Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate, DP Ruto, rallied his supporters in Kiambu County on Sunday to turn out in large numbers next month and ensure that he wins the race.

The DP vowed to professionalise the police service if elected President and make it independent rather than being “misused to settle political scores”.

“We must respect the National Police Service and not politicise their work,” he said when he made a stopover in Gatundu South.

He added that officers’ terms of service will be reviewed and they will get better pay.

Meanwhile, DP Ruto urged President Kenyatta to refrain from campaigning for Azimio’s candidate, Mr Odinga. He said the contest is between him and the ODM leader, adding that a Kenya Kwanza Alliance government would lower the cost of living.

More than 500,000 workers to be employed by IEBC for the August polls

The IEBC will deploy more than 500,000 personnel to run the August 9 elections in what will be one of Kenya’s biggest undertakings since the return of multiparty politics in 1992.

The IEBC will deploy 323,603 polling clerks, who will count votes in the high-stakes election that has attracted 16,098 candidates.

Another 92,458 presiding officers and deputy presiding officers will also be deployed across the country as well as 94 county returning officers and deputy county returning officers, 580 constituency returning officers and deputy constituency returning officers, 290 ICT clerks, 290 logistics officers and 5,827 support electoral trainers (SETs).

The IEBC has deployed its permanent staff as returning officers in each of the 47 counties and 290 constituencies.

The figures do not include police officers, who are usually hired on temporary terms to provide security at polling stations in 290 constituencies and 47 county tallying centres, as well as the presidential tallying centre at the Bomas of Kenya.

In 2017, IEBC recruited 180,000 police officers to provide security at 40,883 polling stations then.

The polling stations have since increased to 46,233, and the number of police officers to be deployed will likely increase by the same number.

This would bring the total number of IEBC staff in next month’s polls close to 600,000.

Economic liberation is coming, Raila says

The Azimio flag-bearer, Mr Odinga, on Sunday called on the millions of undecided voters to turn up in large numbers and elect him President.

Addressing roadside rallies in Nairobi, Mr Odinga said the August 9 elections would usher in economic liberation.

The latest opinion poll by Infotrak placed Mr Odinga’s popularity at 43 per cent and the DP at 37 per cent, with the fight narrowing down to 16 per cent or 3.6 million undecided voters.

“We are ready for change as every place I have visited people are saying they are tired. August 9 is a very important day that will bring economic liberation,” said Mr Odinga.

“There will be no sleeping. Stay out to protect the votes until they are counted. Don’t indulge in anything; don’t even make love, until we are declared winners. As your commander, I’ll give the go-ahead,” he added.

Mr Odinga also urged Kenyans to support candidates affiliated to the Azimio coalition, especially those in Lang’ata and Kibera, which he refers to as his bedroom, so that policies can be passed easily in Parliament.

His running mate, Ms Karua, said Kenya is ripe for change and the only person who can guarantee that is Mr Odinga.

“The only person who can change Kenya is Baba. His track record needs no introduction. He will ensure inclusivity, fight corruption and make your lives better again. He is not quick to anger or master of divisive politics like our opponent,” said the Narc-Kenya leader.